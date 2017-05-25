News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Brian D. Anderson Becomes the First Indie Author to Get A Six-Figure Audiobook-Only Contract
"A deal of this magnitude proves once and for all that indie authors are on par with Big Five authors," Anderson said. "If anyone in publishing still has any doubts about the strength and quality of independently published books, this should go a long way to shatter that belief."
Anderson's literary agent, Laurie McLean of Fuse Literary, described the deal for these books as a fierce battle among audiobook producers similar to the plots of her client's books.
"Audible was the hero of the day, swooping in and winning Brian's books over some major competition,"
ABOUT THE GODLING CHRONICLES
The Godling Chronicles recounts the adventures of Gewey Stedding as he fights against the Dark Knight and his minions who have stolen The Sword of Truth from the gods, trapping them in heaven and bringing darkness to the world. With the Sword, the Reborn King can reshape the world and bring death to all who oppose him. It is epic fantasy at its best with elves, monsters, gods and a hero who must reach far beyond himself to save the world.
ABOUT BRIAN D. ANDERSON
Brian D. Anderson is the best-selling indie author of three fantasy series: The Godling Chronicles, Dragonvein, and Akiri (co-written with Steven Savile). His books have sold more than 500,000 copies worldwide. Brian lives in Fairhope, Alabama with his wife and son. For more information about Brian, visit his author page at Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/
ABOUT FUSE LITERARY
Fuse Literary is a new type of hybrid literary agency, blending the knowledge and skills of traditional book publishing with the brash new opportunities engendered by digital publishing, self-publishing, ebooks, social media, and technology. The company has offices in California, New York, North Dakota, Vancouver, Dallas, and Chicago. Founding partners Laurie McLean and Gordon Warnock are joined by agents Connor Goldsmith, Emily Keyes, Michelle Richter, Jennifer Chen Tran, Tricia Skinner, Margaret Bail and Carlie Webber. For more, visit www.fuseliterary.com or follow us on Twitter @FuseLiterary.
For more information contact:
Brian D. Anderson, 347-768-1654, thegodlingchronicles@
Laurie McLean, Fuse Literary, 650-922-0914, laurie@fuseliterary.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse