MacCase Launches New Custom Laptop Case Program
Plan Offers Over 4800 Options for Custom MacBook Pro cases and Custom iPad Pro Cases
"It feels great to finally launch our new custom laptop case program. Our customers are the most creative and dynamic people. Having a program that invites them to use their abilities to create their ultimate MacBook Pro case or iPad Pro case is extremely rewarding. Our Custom Program takes the MacCase customer experience to a whole new level," beamed Michael Santoro, Chief Creative Officer and President of MacCase.
The MacCase Custom Program offers 15 model options, 12 exterior leather colors including 3 kinds of finishes, 9 thread colors and 3 interior color options. Adding a monogram or company logo is also available as are changes to the base cases themselves. For more information, check the companys' site: https://www.mac-
About MacCase
MacCase invented the Apple specific case market in 1999. The company offers two distinct products lines, one in nylon and one in leather that consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios and backpacks for Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro and iPad models. MacCase products can be found at Walmart.com, Staples.com, OfficeDepot.com, MacMall, Ebags, Unbeatablesale, Viomart and Amazon. MacCase products can also be purchased directly from www.mac-case.com.
