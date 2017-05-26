Finished Cherry and Walnut Wood Challenge Coin Display

Devil Dog Shirts is now offering Finished Walnut and Cherry Wood Challenge Coin Displays for purchase. The beautiful Challenge Coin Displays can hold 30 of your favorite Coins!

Walnut Wood Challenge Coin Display

Devil Dog Shirts is now offering our customers beautiful Finished Cherry and Walnut Wood Challenge Coin Displays for purchase. The Challenge Coin display can hold a total of 30 of your favorite Challenge Coins! The Finished Cherry Wood Challenge Coin Display and the Finished Walnut Wood Challenge Coin Display can be purchased at the Devil Dog Shirts website.

Product Specifications:
-13.5″ Wide, 6″ Deep, with a 5″ Rise
-Rows are 5/16″ Wide
-Finished Cherry Wood
-Holds approximately 30 coins

All of our apparel is made right here in the United States of America. Our designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office.