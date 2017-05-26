 
Industry News





Finished Cherry and Walnut Wood Challenge Coin Display

Devil Dog Shirts is now offering Finished Walnut and Cherry Wood Challenge Coin Displays for purchase. The beautiful Challenge Coin Displays can hold 30 of your favorite Coins!
 
 
QUANTICO, Va. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Devil Dog Shirts is now offering our customers beautiful Finished Cherry and Walnut Wood Challenge Coin Displays for purchase.  The Challenge Coin display can hold a total of 30 of your favorite Challenege Coins!

The Finished Cherry Wood Challenge Coin Display and the Finished Walnut Wood Challnge Coin Display can be purchased at the Devil Dog Shirts website.  Semper Fidelis!

Our Values

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward.

Our Gear

All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is Made in America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.


Finished Walnut and Cherry Wood Challnge Coin Displays

-13.5″ Wide, 6″ Deep, with a 5″ Rise

-Rows are 5/16″ Wide

-Finished Cherry Wood

-Holds approximately 30 coins

Our Team

Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!

To find out more about the Finished Walnut and Cherry Wood Challenge Coin Displays click the link below:

https://devildogshirts.com/product/doggy-bag/finished-wal...


For more information on this product and more, visit us at Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
Source:devildogshirts.com
Email:***@devildogshirts.com Email Verified
