NYIT/ The Vocational Independence Program is relocating to Old Westbury campus
New York Institute of Technology/ The Vocational Independence Program is relocating to the NYIT Old Westbury campus, located on Long Island's historic North Shore in September of 2017!
The majority of the NYIT | VIP curriculum will be delivered in classrooms located throughout the NYIT Old Westbury campus. NYIT | VIP students will now enjoy all the services and amenities that the Old Westbury campus offers its students, including such things as: NYIT libraries, student run clubs and activities, athletic and other campus events, academic resources and other student services.
All residential NYIT students in Old Westbury live in residence halls located on the State University of New York (SUNY) Old Westbury campus. NYIT |VIP will have its own residence hall, exclusive to our students, within this residential village.
For more information and to take a virtual tour of the NYIT Old Westbury Campus, click here or copy and paste the address into your browser: http://www.nyit.edu/
Please note, the summer 2017 Introduction to Independence program will operate as originally planned. The location (Central Islip) and program dates (6/26/17 - 8/11/17) will be unaffected by our September relocation.
We will be communicating details regularly throughout the summer months.
Paul Cavanagh, Ph.D.
Senior Director
