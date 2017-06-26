 
Industry News





NYIT/ The Vocational Independence Program is relocating to Old Westbury campus

New York Institute of Technology/ The Vocational Independence Program is relocating to the NYIT Old Westbury campus, located on Long Island's historic North Shore in September of 2017!
 
 
882_NYIT_NewLocationNEW
WESTBURY, N.Y. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The NYIT Vocational Independence Program (NYIT |VIP) will continue to deliver top-quality transition programming as we have since 1987. We will continue to provide our wide array of community-based work experiences, opportunities to engage in credit coursework at NYIT, our comprehensive Executive Functioning, Independent Living and Social/Communication curricula and our robust and individualized system of student support. It has always been our goal to have NYIT | VIP students truly integrated in daily college life. Relocating to Old Westbury will allow us to realize this goal.

The majority of the NYIT | VIP curriculum will be delivered in classrooms located throughout the NYIT Old Westbury campus. NYIT | VIP students will now enjoy all the services and amenities that the Old Westbury campus offers its students, including such things as: NYIT libraries, student run clubs and activities, athletic and other campus events, academic resources and other student services.

All residential NYIT students in Old Westbury live in residence halls located on the State University of New York (SUNY) Old Westbury campus. NYIT |VIP will have its own residence hall, exclusive to our students, within this residential village.

For more information and to take a virtual tour of the NYIT Old Westbury Campus, click here or copy and paste the address into your browser: http://www.nyit.edu/old_westbury

Please note, the summer 2017 Introduction to Independence program will operate as originally planned. The location (Central Islip) and program dates (6/26/17 - 8/11/17) will be unaffected by our September relocation.

We will be communicating details regularly throughout the summer months.

Contact
Paul Cavanagh, Ph.D.
Senior Director
***@nyit.edu
Source:NYIT/VIP
Email:***@nyit.edu
