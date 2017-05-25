Country(s)
G5 Marine Brings Unique Watersport Capabilities to the Southeast
See how the Southeast's exclusive Stikboat vendor is revolutionizing watersports, and check out their new website.
The vision of G5 Marine started when Cox brothers Kelly and Kris took out a prototype STIK BOAT in Manor, Texas. Lightweight and easily transportable, STIK BOATS come with push-button start and joystick controls, as well as near-water level fishing and a 4-stroke, jet-drive 17.5 hp engine that was specifically designed for fishing on these boats. Kelly and Kris enjoyed themselves out on the water and decided to bring this unique boating and fishing experience back to fishing and water enthusiasts in the Southeast.
Kelly and Kris are part of the fifth generation of an automotive tradition retailing in Georgia and Florida for over a century. The Cox fifth generation, or G5 — including Kris, Kelly, Kyle, Tammy, Jen, and Jay — is G5 Marine.
Now, individuals in Georgia and Florida can explore the STIK BOAT and the vision of G5 Marine more easily thanks to the new website developed by Launch Digital Marketing (LDM) in Naperville, IL.
According to Kris Cox of the G5 family: "We have been an LDM client for over 5 years! When it came to deciding which digital team would handle our venture into the marine industry, LDM was the clear choice for G5 Marine. The LDM team quickly gathered to understand our needs, the marine industry, unique offerings of Stik Boats, and delivered an AWESOME site. Thanks for what you do!"
Find out more about G5 Marine by contacting their staff at (941) 749-2770. Interested boaters can also schedule a sea trial of a new STIK BOAT by filling out this online form. To learn more about LDM's digital services, visit www.launchdigitalmarketing.com.
