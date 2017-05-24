Country(s)
Terry Sacka Explains What China & Russia's Currency Agreement Means to Americans
Terry Sacka made a recent appearance on the Wealth Transfer News show with Dr. Charles Vance to discuss the Chinese and Russian central bank system coordinating together, using gold, setting up the future depeg and reliance on the US dollar.
He opened with, "China and Russia have created a mirror financial system. As we have the The International Monetary Fund (IMF) of the West. You have the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) of the East. As you have the World Bank of the West Bank. They have the New Development Bank of the East."
In explaining what this means to Americans, "They have coordinated to mirror our system for the fall of the U.S. Dollar and the Eurasian influence of the BRIC Nations. This sets the stage for an international interbank money transfer show-down. The East is beginning to set up a foundation to dominate global finance and trade."
Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRIC) represent the idea that by 2050, China and India will become the world's dominant suppliers of manufactured goods and services. Due to lower labor and production costs, many companies see BRIC as a source of foreign expansion opportunity, and promising investable economies.
Dr. Vance brought up the fact that the stock market is at record highs as Mr. Sacka explained that mainstream media is not telling the public who's selling, shorting, and what the real P/E ratio is on the companies that move the market.
Mr. Sacka, who is an Accredited Asset Management Specialist, has also held a Series 3, Series 7, Series 63, and Series 65, expained, "All you hear is the dollar is strong, get in, but those that know are getting out and shorting and only those that don't know are those going in. In this curve and cycle they are selling into you at this top (market high)."
