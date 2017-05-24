News By Tag
Solar FlexRack to Install 14 MW of Solar Trackers with Coldwell Solar in Agricultural Projects
Steve Daniel, EVP of Solar FlexRack said, "Coldwell Solar's in-depth experience and proven track record has made them the top solar provider serving the agricultural market. Solar FlexRack is pleased to be selected as the supply partner for these solar projects."
Agricultural operations benefit from distributed solar energy generation that can significantly reduce their electricity costs, stabilize rates and support energy independence. Solar FlexRack's TDP™ Turnkey Tracker is an ideal solution for these types of projects. The TDP solar trackers include a full suite of project services and support ensuring projects avoid installation pitfalls. The TDP Tracker bundle ensures systems are constructed for long-term performance and reliability ultimately saving costs on solar project budgets.
"Coldwell Solar performs a thorough inspection of a property to determine the most appropriate, site-specific, solar solution that maximizes cost savings. Solar FlexRack's TDP Turnkey Solar Trackers were the optimal solution for these agricultural installations ensuring successful projects", said David Hood, CEO, Coldwell Solar.
There are a variety of financial options and incentives available for agricultural businesses exploring installing solar. Coldwell Solar is dedicated to helping customers reduce their utility bills and take advantage of the cost benefits available to them in California. To learn more email info@coldwellsolar.com.
About Solar FlexRack
Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility scale, solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed more than 1.5 GW of solar racking installations in 32 states across America and five countries globally. For more information, go to www.solarflexrack.com and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
About Coldwell Solar
Founded in 1986, Coldwell Solar, Inc. is based in Rocklin, with offices in Visalia, Burbank and Petaluma, California. The company offers superior standards of professionalism and integrity in the building of long-lasting solar installations that provide the highest energy output – with significant savings on energy costs. Transparency and ongoing service support to customers, coupled with integrity in all of the company's work, is the bedrock of Coldwell Solar's business values. Highly-skilled employees bring unmatched power system engineering and project management experience from the solar, construction and energy management industries. A significant part of that expertise is the result of the company's history of innovation in design, engineering and construction. Learn more at https://coldwellsolar.com/
Media Contact
Solar FlexRack
3307991855
***@hiremaureen.com
