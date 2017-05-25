Country(s)
Cloudfire switches from CentreStack to Storage Made Easy for their Collaboration offering deployed on OpenStack and Red Hat Ceph
Cloudfire chooses Storage Made Easy, the leading enterprise file governance and sharing solution, to differentiate their Storage as a Service offering.
Cloudfire is a cloud service provider offering Backup, Disaster Recovery,Private Cloud (IaaS), Archiving, Monitoring, Web Services and Unified Communications (Mail, File Sharing, Cloud PBX).
Cloudfire replaced CentreStack from Gladinet with SME because they needed a secure, stable, and richer featured user-friendly platform. Customers can now manage corporate collaboration and file sharing with unified control of enterprise assets, satisfying security requirements.
Roberto Bondavalli, Cloudfire C.E.O. said: "Cloudfire service offering is focused on business and enterprise customers needs, so the requirements are extreme in terms of features, security, reliability and user experience. We believe that the partnership with SME will allow Cloudfire to offer an unparalleled collaboration service for enterprises."
The SME Enterprise File Fabric adds a multitude of strong business features including single sign-on, user controlled encryption, team workspaces, file sync and share, auditing and security policies. Storage Made Easy enables secure access to OpenStack & Ceph from any desktop, web or mobile device.
The SME product also adds a protocol gateway which can provide access to OpenStack Storage over FTP/WebDAV/SFTP and an Amazon S3 compatible API.
Giada Ligato, European Sales Director, said, "Storage Made Easy and Cloudfire together add the extra security required for enterprise clients who need to collaborate securely, while satisfying the forthcoming GDPR regulations. Storage Made Easy works with enterprise-class customers and partners. We are very pleased to welcome Cloudfire to the SME partner family."
ABOUT STORAGE MADE EASY (SME)
The Storage Made Easy Enterprise File Share and Sync Fabric enables IT to regain control of "cloud data sprawl" to unify private and public files into a single easily managed converged infrastructure with policy-based controls for governance, audit and security.
The SME File Fabric solution provides a "blanket" enterprises wrap around all their data: on premises, within public and public clouds, as well as on third-party software vendor clouds (SharePoint Online and SalesForce for example).
Customers use the SME File Fabric product to unify corporate data to enable workgroup collaboration with universal controls for security, encryption, audit, and data access.
Storage Made Easy is the trading name of Vehera LTD.
