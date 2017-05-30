News By Tag
Boulder Will Blast Into the Past at the Ninth Annual 1940's World War II Era Ball
Highlights Include Performance by the Legendary Glenn Miller Orchestra, Reverent Boulder event brings costumes and nostalgia to the Boulder Airport on Saturday, June 17, 2017
This year's highlights:
Glenn Miller Orchestra - With its unique jazz sound, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is considered to be one of the greatest bands of all time. The present Glenn Miller Orchestra was formed in 1956 and has been touring consistently since, playing an average of 300 live dates a year all around the world.
WWII TBM Avenger – The Commemorative Air Force Rocky Mountain Wing will be at the Ball with its WWII TBM Avenger, a historically significant carrier-based aircraft used in both Atlantic and Pacific theaters of WWII, the Korean conflict, and beyond. This is a rare flying museum exhibit that allows Ball-goers to walk on sturdy, safe steps over the wings to view pilot and turret gunner crew stations. The WWII TBM Avenger will be doing a fly over at the event along with the Stearman, the C45 and a few other incredible WWII planes.
Casablanca Film Studio Set – Brand new this year, step-into the Casablanca film studio set complete with 1940's Hollywood film cameras, large scale Hollywood studio lights, replica props from the movie, and a replica large scale prop plane.
The Satin Dollz – Coming straight from Hollywood to the Ball are The Satin Dollz. These pin-up darlings, a stunning ensemble of singing, tap dancing, and downright charming ladies have enchanted audiences young and old, stateside and overseas, with their blended vocal harmonies, showstopping tap dancing, sparkling charisma and stunning beauty wrapped up in a retro bow.
A USO-style event, the 1940's WWII Era Ball will feature live music reminiscent of the era from five bands including the world famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, the Jeremy Mohney Swing Band, Joe Smith and the Spicy Pickles Jazz Band, the Hot Tomatoes Dance Orchestra and the La Pompe Jazz Swing Dance Band. Guests will have the opportunity to mingle and dance among 1940's classic cars, WWII planes, military vehicles, and re-enactors. The evening's entertainment will also include performances by The Satin Dollz, and performers impersonating Bob Hope, Frank Sinatra, and Carmen Miranda. A multitude of swing dancers and performers, as well as performances by the Tribal Misfits, beautiful ladies performing authentic Moroccan 1940's belly dance, to complete the entertainment roundup.
"We are proud to host this annual celebration of 'The Greatest Generation' and the iconic figures of their era," stated creator Khyentse George. "Every year we welcome guests to the Ball who are passionate about the era and have traveled to Boulder just for this special event. This year we are particularly excited to have the legendary Glenn Miller Orchestra performing, which will surely be a highlight of the evening."
The 1940's WWII Era Ball kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2017 with general admission doors opening with a red carpet paparazzi arrival at 5 p.m. Music, food, drink and revelry will continue until 1 a.m. Tickets, photos, costume inspiration, and more information are available online at http://www.1940sball.org/
About The 1940's Ball:
The 1940's Ball is a nonprofit organization that produces two annual events, the 1940s WWII Era and the 1940s White Christmas Ball. All net proceeds are donated to select charities. The 1940's Ball NFP has donated over $60,000 to our charities. The mission of the 1940's Ball is to create community and cultural connections that cross generations, genres and borders through celebrating the music, dance and culture of the 1940's. The Boulder, Colo.-based nonprofit aims to provide quality performances and educational opportunities which will not only inspire those who already love the "The Greatest Generation", but will also introduce others to it. For more information, visit http://www.1940sball.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @1940sBall.
