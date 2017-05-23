News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
8 Fun Ways To Practice Self Care
I am a firm believer in this statement: "When you work hard you should play equally as hard" If you are like most people, you have a lot on your plate. Have you put YOURSELF on your to do list?
If you are like most people, you have a lot on your plate. Weekly there are things to do, work to be done, projects to complete, people to see, places to go, etc.
Here is a coaching question for you to think about. Have you put YOURSELF on your to do list?
Too often, and especially for us women, we neglect to add ourselves to the most important things to focus on. Somehow our own nourishment in the form of self-care seems to get pushed further and further down the list.
And for many this idea of talking care of ourselves first is often looked upon as being selfish, when nothing can be farther from the truth.
Say this with me..
Taking care of MYSELF is not selfish, it's self love. (https://twitter.com/
Here are some ways you can begin to love and nurture yourself more, and you can start RIGHT NOW.
• Set aside time in the morning, before you start your day, to meditate and pray
• Listen to your favorite music and allow yourself to get carried away in the rhythm and song…dance, dance, dance
• Light scented candles around your house. Lavender is my favorite
• Treat yourself to a spa day
• Save money and plan for an upcoming shopping spree
• Plan a trip to another country. Book a one way ticket now, pay for it, then book your return flight later. It's cheaper that way. (just a little trick I learned)
• Practice saying NO to anything that gives you reason to pause. Say NO without feeling guilty about it. Period.
• Contemplate your next move in life. It may be to end a toxic relationship, or it may be to search for a new career. What ever you need to give energy to, do it Start now.
Visit http://www.drjackijones.com for details
Media Contact
DrJackiJones
Emerging Black Women Entrepreneurs
***@drjackijones.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse