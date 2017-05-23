Santa Barbara Writers Conference Documentary Debuts June 18th At The SBWC

The highly anticipated Santa Barbara Writers Conference Scrapbook Documentary will premiere at the Santa Barbara Hyatt as part of the SBWC opening ceremonies.

Santa Barbara Writers Conference Scrapbook

-- The Santa Barbara Writers Conference Scrapbook documentary film will be screened at 4:00 pm on June 18th followed by a book signing at 9:00 pm alongside bestseller Fannie Flagg after her 8:00 pm. talk.In 1983 Santa Barbara Mayor Sheila Lodge issued a proclamation making June 17th - 25th Santa Barbara Writers Conference Week because of the international prestige and success that the conference brought to the city. From its simple beginnings at the Cate School in 1972, the Santa Barbara Writers Conference quickly established itself under the landmark blue roofs of the Miramar Hotel in Montecito.During the magical week of the conference, the classy, old fashioned, Miramar resort became a world unto itself where on any given day you might find Ray Bradbury, Charles (Sparky) Schulz, Jonathan Winters, Robert Mitchum, Elmore Leonard, Eudora Welty, James Michener, Alex Haley, Gore Vidal, William F. Buckley, William Styron, Fannie Flagg, Clive Cussler, and many other literary lights who defined the last half of the twentieth century. Couple those stellar talents with beach front cottages, tennis courts, and railroad tracks that went through the middle of the property at all hours of the day and night, and a stationary railroad club car restaurant by the tracks, and you had the perfect setting for a gathering of creative talent dedicated to nurturing and celebrating their shared love of writing. The Miramar was the home of the Santa Barbara Writers Conference for the last quarter of the twentieth century until it closed in 2000, ending an enchanted era in the history of American literature.The resulting SBWC Scrapbook project was the brainchild of long time SBWC volunteer Y. Armando Nieto who collaborated with SBWC founder Mary Conrad and longtime conference workshop leader Matthew J. Pallamary.Lisa Angle, the talented filmmaker and producer ofcame up with the suggestion to make a documentary film of the conference as part of the conference Scrapbook project. As a result, the film was produced byin collaboration with Santa Barbara'sAdd to the mix Nieto's nephew, Hollywood special effects wizard Andras Kavalecz who donated his time and considerable talents to the film and Canadian recording artist André Nobels whose musical contributions to the soundtrack captured the spirit and essence of the conference, and you have an audio and visual "scrapbook" that perfectly complements the book, which is now available from Amazon.*This event is open to the public.*