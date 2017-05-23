News By Tag
Radically simple: New cloud based IT monitoring service launched
Berlin monitoring experts have launched CloudRadar.io, a new SaaS monitoring service for IT infrastructures.
With its new online service, CloudRadar offers an alternative:
"CloudRadar makes IT monitoring simple, secure and affordable. Our development is based on over 10 years of monitoring experience,"
Utilizing AES encryption and open source monitoring agents, CloudRadar meets the highest security and auditing standards. The agents are original Zabbix components, the industry standard in enterprise monitoring. CloudRadar is based on the highly reliable Microsoft Azure infrastructure, and guarantees compliance with ISO / IEC 27018 standards as well as ISO 27001 compliant data storage.
CloudRadar.io
CloudRadar was founded by Thorsten Kramm and Nicholas Thiede in 2016. Thorsten Kramm was CTO at Semigator AG and IT Admin at MyHammer AG and is author of the monitoring expert guide "Monitoring mit Zabbix" (in German). Nicholas Thiede was CEO of Semigator AG and COO of MyHammer AG. The Berlin company was selected for the BizSpark Plus program from Microsoft and IBM BlueMix from IBM.
Media Contact
Nicholas Thiede (CEO)
nt@cloudradar.io
