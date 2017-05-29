Live Automation joins Global Professional Association

CSIA members produce comprehensive solutions for automation companies

Michael Barone

Michael Barone

-- Live Automation, a Massachusetts-based automation and engineering firm, has become a member of the Control System Integrators Association. Live Automation, founded in 2001, is a leading factory and process automation company dedicated to helping manufacturing companies gain a competitive edge through the implementation creative automation solutions."Collaborating with CSIA Member companies at the Executive Conference in Ft. Lauderdale last month has convinced me that membership is critical to the future growth of Live Automation,"says Michael Barone, President of Live Automation, Inc.Here are some of the key reasons Live Automation has joined CSIA:• Technical expertise – CSIA integrators maintain a full-time business providing control and information system integration applications and technology.• Business acumen – Members follow the CSIA Best Practices and Benchmarks Manual, which sets the standard for professional management of a system integration company.• Certification – Integrators can choose to be CSIA Certified, a path that requires them to undergo an intense third-party audit and abide by strict performance standards."Today's manufacturing processes are more complicated, so clients need customized automation solutions to fit their operations,"says Jose Rivera, CEO of CSIA. "CSIA members develop, design and execute automation projects from beginning to end."understands all aspects of industrial control system design, engineering,implementation and support. We can design custom systems to meet the unique needs of your automation project using readily available components and software.: Founded in 1994, the Control System Integrators Association (CSIA) is a not-for-profit, global trade association that seeks to advance the industry of control system integration. Control system integrators use their engineering, technical and business skills to help manufacturers and others automate their industrial equipment and systems. CSIA helps members improve their business skills, provides a forum to share industry expertise, and promotes the benefits of hiring a certified control system integrator. CSIA has more than 500 member companies in 27 countries.If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Michael Barone at (978)365-3229 or email at mike@liveautomation.com.