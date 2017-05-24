Country(s)
EclecticIQ Platform significantly broadens scope of available cyber threat intelligence to allow for more comprehensive threat analysis, new hires
EclecticIQ Platform adds 10 built-in integrations with leading intelligence providers and enrichment data sources.
New integrations include AlienVault OTX, Cisco Threat Grid, DHS AIS, DomainTools, Farsight Security, FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence, IBM X-Force Exchange, NCSC UK CiSP, PhishMe Intelligence™, Recorded Future.
EclecticIQ expands engineering staff to accelerate its developments toward greater analysts' productivity and relevance.
The latest version of EclecticIQ Platform, the analyst-centric threat intelligence platform, now covers all relevant sources of intelligence and enrichment data from leading intelligence providers and data sources. With EclecticIQ Platform, enterprise analysts, threat hunters, SOCs, and incident response teams have turnkey access to a complete set of essential sources of cyber threat intelligence, needed to make threat investigations more comprehensive.
"EclecticIQ's analyst-centric approach constantly finds ways to extend threat analyst reach and capabilities," said Joep Gommers, founder and CEO, EclecticIQ. "By integrating the best new out-of-the-box sources into EclecticIQ Platform, we enhance the ongoing business value of threat intelligence practices."
This product momentum comes alongside the news that EclecticIQ has expanded its engineering team to lead the industry at managing future integrations with intelligence providers and enrichment data sources.
"With our recent engineering team expansion, we're positioned to be first to integrate critical new sources into a threat intelligence platform," said Raymon van der Velde, Co-founder and VP Product, EclecticIQ. "We're constantly evaluating sources and technologies in terms of quality and value-add, and will continue to lead the way in delivering a complete, analyst-ready solution."
EclecticIQ Platform adds built-in integrations with:
* AlienVault Open Threat Exchange
* Cisco Threat Grid - Curated STIX Feeds
* Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Automated Indicator Sharing (AIS)
* DomainTools
* Farsight DNSDB
* FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence
* IBM X-Force Exchange
* National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) UK Cybersecurity Information Sharing Partnership (CiSP)
* PhishMe Intelligence™
* Recorded Future
EclecticIQ Platform is analyst-centric technology to consolidate, analyze, manage, action, and disseminate intelligence and reports. EclecticIQ Platform has the flexibility to connect to any source of threat intelligence, whether using the STIX/TAXII standards, structured or unstructured documents, or proprietary formats.
About EclecticIQ
EclecticIQ helps organizations to turn cyber threat intelligence into business value through products built for cyber security professionals in threat intelligence, threat hunting, SOC, and Incident Response.
EclecticIQ Platform is the analyst-centric threat intelligence platform based on STIX/TAXII that meet the full spectrum of intelligence needs.
EclecticIQ Fusion Center enables the acquisition of thematic bundles of cyber threat intelligence from leading suppliers with a single contract.
The company won Deloitte's Technology FAST50 Rising Star Award for "Most Disruptive Innovator".
EclecticIQ is headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. More info: www.eclecticiq.com
