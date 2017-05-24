EclecticIQ Platform significantly broadens scope of available cyber threat intelligence to allow for more comprehensive threat analysis, new hires

EclecticIQ Platform adds 10 built-in integrations with leading intelligence providers and enrichment data sources.



New integrations include AlienVault OTX, Cisco Threat Grid, DHS AIS, DomainTools, Farsight Security, FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence, IBM X-Force Exchange, NCSC UK CiSP, PhishMe Intelligence™, Recorded Future.



EclecticIQ expands engineering staff to accelerate its developments toward greater analysts' productivity and relevance.