Codiant Positioned To Become A Tech Giant After Its Influential Visit To CeBit Australia
Cebit that attracted 15,000 buyers from Enterprise, Government, SMEs and Start-ups exhibited over 350 cutting edge organizations, furnishing attendees with insights into the latest business technology innovations. Codiant software technologies ensured its lead role and proved to be one of the finest companies in debuting innovative technology solutions for revolutionary startups.
There's something intriguing about Codiant's software solutions that makes them way easier to disrupt amongst an array of technology companies vying for their attention in this huge tech marketplace.
When asked to unbundle the dense perplexity behind the remarkable disruption and comprehensive exhibition of solutions, Vikrant Jain, CEO of Codiant software technologies, in his brief address to the media said "Launching our products on startup battlefields and huge tech marketplaces like Websummit & Cebit has helped us rise above the noise, and has gradually put us on the radar of customers, investors, and talent early on. If you're launching a new product or a new company, this is the stage you want to be on. Impossible is nothing- that's the spirit."
While the Business development manager at Codiant- Mr. Deependra Singh acknowledges "Cebit as a great stage to launch your services and products. It helped us introduce our products to high enterprise worth individuals who were open-minded to new software and open to meeting with us post conference. We totally believe that our endeavors will be proved to be the leapfrog from the current state to the most awarded company of the year.
Codiant, as it is known, for providing turnkey Mobile App and Web development solutions looks forward to business expansion while working across all the technology domains and aims to drive a lot of discipline on capital allocation. Apart from that, Mr. Vikrant Jain remarks he will ensure that in the coming years, we harness and nurture every employee as the leaders in their respective technology segments and not the followers. And our training courses from the key technology leaders are helping us to achieve the same milestone as soon as possible.
To know more about the company's recent visit to Cebit Australia, its services and the key technological solutions, visit http://www.codiant.com or contact them at +1-3092780633, +1-8724443361.
