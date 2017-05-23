News By Tag
Tip Top Blinds Have Launched a B2B Ordering Portal
For market leaders who are known for offering some of the best product and service in the industry, the addition of a B2B ordering portal allows Tip Top Blinds to give businesses a web based platform from which they can easily and conveniently plan and fulfil their ordering requirements. The benefits for organisations making use of this new platform range from the time efficiency gained as a result of not needing to visit the sales centre, to being able to access Tip Top Blind's comprehensive product range from almost anywhere.
The B2B ordering portal contains all items available from Tip Top Blinds and provide exclusive logins for Ministry Customers & Businesses who are Reselling blinds . The variety of blinds include roller Blinds, Roman Blinds, FAA Cloth Blinds, Folding Arm Awnings, Zen Cloth Blinds, EOS Cloth Blinds, Auto Blinds, Venetian Blinds Fix Guide & Straight Drop Awnings and more. In conjunction with Tip Top Blind's phone support option, organisations are also able to use the new portal in order to arrange non-standard and custom orders.
In designing the B2B ordering portal, Tip Top Blinds has made sure that the user experience is as smooth and intuitive as possible; creating an easy to navigate space. The platform is not only simple, but informative as well. For businesses needing to spend less time on ordering, and more on other areas of operation, the B2B ordering portal is ideal—with materials acquisitions being made effortless.
Products found in the portal are accompanied by images, product descriptions and individual pricing. Payment and delivery methods are tailored to optimum convenience, and it is easy to edit orders. The expert customer service team at Tip Top Blinds are also readily available via phone or email for all enquiries, ordering advice, custom jobs, and after sales support.
The B2B Platform was born out of a desire to help fellow businesses save time in dealing with suppliers. It became clear that out of all avenues currently possible for ordering, an online portal was the most efficient. It also allows businesses, who previously did not previously have the resources to access high quality blinds at affordable prices, to do so now. Having been in operation for over 60 years, Tip Top Blinds have never stopped their pursuit of excellence. They are constantly raising the bar for the industry.
About Tip Top Blinds
Established in 1956, Tip Top Blinds is a leading blind manufacturer based in Melbourne. In this time, the highly experienced and knowledgeable team have become the preferred supplier for many customers in key industries, such as building, architecture, real estate, schools, and government departments.
Operating from their state of the art manufacturing premises in Clayton, Tip Top Blinds have achieved many firsts in the field of blind technology. Their modern cutting machine has the ability to cut 10-15 roller blinds in a single stroke. Having placed a lot of resources into IT systems, they are also pioneers in CRM technology in the industry.
The B2B portal is only the next step in Tip Top Blind's mission of industry leadership. In settling for no less than excellence in blind manufacturing and customer service, they continue to prove themselves as the best in the business.
For more information, please visit https://www.tiptopblinds.com.au/
