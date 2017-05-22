ZitrO Books/ZitrO Publications is back!

We are excited to announce that ZitrO Books will reopen its doors on June 3rd!

-- In 2014, ZitrO Books became Fayetteville, North Carolina's premier location for all its urban reading needs. They became widely known for their 'Author Book Signing' parties (that hosted African American authors from all over), and their ability to locate hard to find or out of print African American books. That is until the US Flea Mall closed its doors for the last time in December 2015 after almost 30 years of serving Fayetteville and the surrounding areas and ZitrO Books had to find a new home.Not being able to find a suitable location in Fayetteville, ZitrO Books moved to Charlotte, NC in March of 2016. After a year, ZitrO Books has finally come home and on Saturday, June 3rd, ZitrO Books will reopen its doors at its new permanent location (now open 6 days a week) at 4909 Raeford Rd.ZitrO Books and ZitrO Publications is owned and operated by Divine and Nichole Ortiz. ZitrO Books first opened its doors in 2014 at the US Flea Mall. Open 3 days a week, ZitrO (OrtiZ spelled backwards) fastly became known as the place to frequent for good, intelligent conversation, lots of laughs and of course, the best in urban reading. Whether you were looking for a good novel to read during your lunch break, a few wise words by Iyanla Vanzant when your soul needed it the most, a Zane classic to tide you over until your husband returns from deployment, or if you just felt like playing an old fashioned game of chess with the owner, ZitrO Books was the place to go. You never knew who you may run into because many independent authors would stop by on any given weekend.Divine and Nikki originally opened ZitrO Books for two main reasons. The first was because they realized that neither in Fayetteville nor in the surrounding areas was there a place to go that was catered solely to the African-American reader. The second reason was that as a published author, Divine Ortiz wanted to see his own books on bookstore shelves, starting in his own bookstore.ZitrO Books is and always has been home to ZitrO Publications, one of the fastest growing (and still growing) African American publishing companies around today with over 50 books published to their credit and several sub-companies created to serve niche genres to include, but not limited to, Erotique Publications, Anointed Pages Publishing and ZitrO Kidz, a non-profit publishing company that caters to our youth's literary dreams. ZitrO Publications wants to be this area's number one publishing company, making author's literary dreams come true without the financial nightmares associated with inexperienced self-publishing attempts.ZitrO Books is a bookstore that caters mostly to the African American reader. We carry new and used books and accept book donations for our 'ZitrO Books to Inmates' program. We also special order hard to find books. Inside ZitrO Books is the office of ZitrO Publications, a full-service publishing company, capable of fulfilling all self-publishing needs. We are open 6 days a week (closed on Mondays) 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. Looking forward to seeing you there.Divine Ortiz, OwnerZitrO Books & ThingsPhone: 910-475-7919Zitropublications@gmail.com