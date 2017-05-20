 
News By Tag
* Radio 1960s Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
26252423222120

Radio DJs Rock behind the Mic in new book of the 1960s

It was called "The Swinging Sixties" for a reason. A musical Big Bang partially charged by maverick radio, it was the decade of Sex, Drugs, and Rock & Roll DJs.
 
 
Let's Rock & Roll!
Let's Rock & Roll!
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Radio 1960s Music

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* San Diego - California - US

Subject:
* Products

SAN DIEGO - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Launching her second book in the Blast from Your Past! series dedicated to Wolfman Jack, author, LinDee Rochelle, flips the mic on again, for thirty-two disc jockeys and two bands. They share what really happened in the studios at a time when the back door was always open and DJs could make or break a record.

Rock & Roll Radio DJs: The Swinging Sixties (http://amzn.to/2s5gpWv) is available in Kindle (all eBook formats) $3.95; in paperback / black-and-white $15.95; and color $29.95 (by May 29, 2017). Book 1 in the series, The First Five Years 1954-1959, is available in Kindle/eBook and b&w print. Published by Penchant for Penning.

Crisscrossing the country during the Golden Age of Rock & Roll Radio, from big cities to country towns, The Swinging Sixties is a collection of DJ stories of music and mayhem. Funny, revealing, poignant, and a few raucous, they define the decade of Sex, Drugs, and Rock and Roll. "The DJs laughed and lamented through their memories," says Rochelle, "with tales of life behind the mic, and nuggets of witty wisdom. When musing over the music, DJ Neil Ross said, 'I tell my daughter, the difference between 1960 and 1969, is as if a hundred years had gone by …'"

Bruce Morrow became everyone's favorite cousin … Ken Chase made "Louie" a famous name … and crossing the border from Mexico, came a salacious howl on the airwaves, reverberating through the night. It was The Swinging Sixties.

On a rollicking run down Memory Lane, the '60's Rock & Roll Radio DJs hit the airwaves on both coasts. Memorable in the West include Tom and Raechel Donahue's hippie FM stations, Dr. Don Rose ringing his cowbell at KFRC/San Francisco, Ken Chase (producer of The Kingsmen's "Louie Louie") at KISN/Portland, and Shotgun Tom Kelly behind the mic in his trademark hat at KCBQ/San Diego. Swinging in New York style from the East, Cousin Brucie at WABC, Joey Reynolds at WKBW/Buffalo, Billy Bass at WIXY/Cleveland, and Ed Sciaky at WDAS-FM/Philadelphia, on his way to WMMR. Throughout are stories of how Wolfman Jack created the stage for his international howl.

An official launch party is in the works and scheduled in San Diego, for August 5, 2017. The "Golden Summer of Love" event will debut the book and Rock & Roll Radio DJs Day. Details TBD.

LinDee Rochelle, writer, editor and owner of PenchantForPenning.com, melds her two loves of music and writing to create a legacy for the DJs and herself, in the Blast from Your Past! series. Connect with her on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/BlastFromYourPast48), or Write@BlastFromYourPast.net.

Contact
LinDee Rochelle, Author
Blast from Your Past series
***@blastfromyourpast.net
End
Source:Blast from Your Past
Email:***@blastfromyourpast.net Email Verified
Tags:Radio 1960s Music
Industry:Entertainment
Location:San Diego - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share