Radio DJs Rock behind the Mic in new book of the 1960s

It was called "The Swinging Sixties" for a reason. A musical Big Bang partially charged by maverick radio, it was the decade of Sex, Drugs, and Rock & Roll DJs.

-- Launching her second book in theseries dedicated to Wolfman Jack, author, LinDee Rochelle, flips the mic on again, for thirty-two disc jockeys and two bands. They share what really happened in the studios at a time when the back door was always open and DJs could make or break a record.(http://amzn.to/2s5gpWv) is available in Kindle (all eBook formats) $3.95; in paperback / black-and-white $15.95; and color $29.95 (by May 29, 2017).in the series,, is available in Kindle/eBook and b&w print. Published by Penchant for Penning.Crisscrossing the country during the Golden Age of Rock & Roll Radio, from big cities to country towns,is a collection of DJ stories of music and mayhem. Funny, revealing, poignant, and a few raucous, they define the decade of Sex, Drugs, and Rock and Roll. "The DJs laughed and lamented through their memories," says Rochelle, "with tales of life behind the mic, and nuggets of witty wisdom. When musing over the music, DJ Neil Ross said, 'I tell my daughter, the difference between 1960 and 1969, is as if a hundred years had gone by …'"Bruce Morrow became everyone's favorite cousin … Ken Chase made "Louie" a famous name … and crossing the border from Mexico, came a salacious howl on the airwaves, reverberating through the night. It wasOn a rollicking run down Memory Lane, the '60's Rock & Roll Radio DJs hit the airwaves on both coasts. Memorable in the West includeandhippie FM stations,ringing his cowbell at/San Francisco,(producer of The Kingsmen's "Louie Louie") at/Portland, andbehind the mic in his trademark hat at/San Diego. Swinging in New York style from the East,atat/Buffalo, Billy Bass at/Cleveland, and Ed Sciaky at/Philadelphia, on his way to. Throughout are stories of howcreated the stage for his international howl.An official launch party is in the works and scheduled in San Diego, for August 5, 2017. The "Golden Summer of Love" event will debut the book and. Details TBD.LinDee Rochelle, writer, editor and owner of PenchantForPenning.com, melds her two loves of music and writing to create a legacy for the DJs and herself, in theseries. Connect with her on Facebook ( http://www.facebook.com/ BlastFromYourPast48 ), or Write@BlastFromYourPast.net.