Radio DJs Rock behind the Mic in new book of the 1960s
It was called "The Swinging Sixties" for a reason. A musical Big Bang partially charged by maverick radio, it was the decade of Sex, Drugs, and Rock & Roll DJs.
Rock & Roll Radio DJs: The Swinging Sixties (http://amzn.to/
Crisscrossing the country during the Golden Age of Rock & Roll Radio, from big cities to country towns, The Swinging Sixties is a collection of DJ stories of music and mayhem. Funny, revealing, poignant, and a few raucous, they define the decade of Sex, Drugs, and Rock and Roll. "The DJs laughed and lamented through their memories," says Rochelle, "with tales of life behind the mic, and nuggets of witty wisdom. When musing over the music, DJ Neil Ross said, 'I tell my daughter, the difference between 1960 and 1969, is as if a hundred years had gone by …'"
Bruce Morrow became everyone's favorite cousin … Ken Chase made "Louie" a famous name … and crossing the border from Mexico, came a salacious howl on the airwaves, reverberating through the night. It was The Swinging Sixties.
On a rollicking run down Memory Lane, the '60's Rock & Roll Radio DJs hit the airwaves on both coasts. Memorable in the West include Tom and Raechel Donahue's hippie FM stations, Dr. Don Rose ringing his cowbell at KFRC/San Francisco, Ken Chase (producer of The Kingsmen's "Louie Louie") at KISN/Portland, and Shotgun Tom Kelly behind the mic in his trademark hat at KCBQ/San Diego. Swinging in New York style from the East, Cousin Brucie at WABC, Joey Reynolds at WKBW/Buffalo, Billy Bass at WIXY/Cleveland, and Ed Sciaky at WDAS-FM/Philadelphia, on his way to WMMR. Throughout are stories of how Wolfman Jack created the stage for his international howl.
An official launch party is in the works and scheduled in San Diego, for August 5, 2017. The "Golden Summer of Love" event will debut the book and Rock & Roll Radio DJs Day. Details TBD.
LinDee Rochelle, writer, editor and owner of PenchantForPenning.com, melds her two loves of music and writing to create a legacy for the DJs and herself, in the Blast from Your Past! series. Connect with her on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact
LinDee Rochelle, Author
Blast from Your Past series
***@blastfromyourpast.net
