Expert Witness Exchange To Showcase New Search Platform At National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts Conference Interactive Marketplace Connects Lawyers And Expert Witnesses HARTFORD, Conn. - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The Expert Witness Exchange, LLC, a technology company developing an online platform that connects attorneys with independent subject matter experts, will exhibit at the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts® (NACVA®) and the Consultants' Training Institute® (CTI®) Annual Consultants' Conference being held in Chicago beginning June 7.



The



will draw more than 600 professionals from the fields of business valuation, financial litigation, forensic accounting, and risk management to Chicago from June 7 to June 10. The attendees and all NACVA (http://www.nacva.com/) members can create a profile on the Expert Witness Exchange marketplace to showcase their experience and put them in front of lawyers looking to retain expert witnesses.



"Experts can upload details of their careers right to the Expert Witness Exchange platform," said Expert Witness Exchange CEO Melinda S. Sungenis. "Our goal is to make it easy for experts to be found by lawyers and easy for lawyers to find experts."



The Expert Witness Exchange is also launching the Expert Witness Validation Badge.™ Experts who apply for the badge will have their credentials reviewed by a panel of experts. Experts that receive the badge will have been determined to be valid participants in the judicial process.



"Lawyers will know that experts with the Validation Badge have precisely the experience and expertise that is reflected in their resume," Sungenis said. "We believe it will distinguish experts from their colleagues and help simplify searches for lawyers."



NACVA Conference attendees who upload or confirm their profile during the event will be eligible to win two tickets to the June 8 Chicago Cubs game courtesy of the Expert Witness Exchange. The Expert Witness Exchange will exhibit at Booth3.



About the Expert Witness Exchange, LLC



The Expert Witness Exchange is transforming legal expert search. Through a custom built interactive platform, the Expert Witness Exchange gives attorneys the power to search for, compare and engage expert witnesses. The company founded The Expert Witness Validation Badge,™ a credential that validates that an expert is a valid participant in the judicial process. Expert Witness Exchange is based in Hartford, Connecticut. Learn more at www.ExpertWitnessExchange (https://www.expertwitnessexchange.com/) .com



Contact

Tom Gailey

