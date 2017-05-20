 
Industry News





1961-1965 Falcon, Comet, Ranchero Crossmember Bar for T-5, C-4, AOD Tranmission Conversion Kits

 
 
1961-1965 Falcon, Ranchero, & Comet C4:T-5 Convers
1961-1965 Falcon, Ranchero, & Comet C4:T-5 Convers
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- TRA-615-418

California Pony Cars C4/T-5/AOD  conversion kit is a direct bolt-In kit. You can replace 2-speed to a later 3-speed C-4 transmission with no modification to the uni-body its a direct fit. This kit utilizes the factory bolt hole locations while still allowing easy access for removal of the trans pan.  It is Applicable for both V6 and V8 engines. You can use this part for the T-5 Transmission conversion  with minor modifications on trans mount insulator rubber.

Included:
-Powder coated Crossmember Bar w/ grade 8 hardware.
-Transmount Insulator w/ hardware.

Proudly manufactured in the U.S.A with a limited lifetime warranty

MSRP: $115.00

About California Pony Cars:

CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production" quality of the original mass produced OEM part. When you buy California Pony Parts products, you can be sure you are receiving the highest quality products and that you are dealing with a company whose reputation for dependability, fairness and customer satisfaction has helped California Pony Cars to become a leader in the industry. We are very proud of our company's reputation for quality and customer service. For more information about California Pony Cars, check out the company's website at http://calponycars.com .

View Online: http://calponycars.com/1964-1973-classic/895-1961-1965-fa...

California Pony Cars
***@calponycars.com
