News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
1961-1965 Falcon, Comet, Ranchero Crossmember Bar for T-5, C-4, AOD Tranmission Conversion Kits
California Pony Cars C4/T-5/AOD conversion kit is a direct bolt-In kit. You can replace 2-speed to a later 3-speed C-4 transmission with no modification to the uni-body its a direct fit. This kit utilizes the factory bolt hole locations while still allowing easy access for removal of the trans pan. It is Applicable for both V6 and V8 engines. You can use this part for the T-5 Transmission conversion with minor modifications on trans mount insulator rubber.
Included:
-Powder coated Crossmember Bar w/ grade 8 hardware.
-Transmount Insulator w/ hardware.
Proudly manufactured in the U.S.A with a limited lifetime warranty
MSRP: $115.00
About California Pony Cars:
CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production"
View Online: http://calponycars.com/
Contact
California Pony Cars
***@calponycars.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse