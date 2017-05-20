News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
MetroWest ESL Fund awarded Cummings $100k for 100 Grant
the MetroWest ESL Fund, working to raise money for Framingham Adult ESL Plus, has been awarded the Cummings $100k for 100 grant.
Nonprofit English as a Second Language program receives Cummings Foundation Grant
Framingham, May 26, 2017. The Metrowest ESL Fund is one of 100 local nonprofits to receive grants of $100,000 each through Cummings Foundation's $100K for 100 program. The Framingham/Natick based organization was chosen from a total of 549 applicants during a competitive review process.
Metrowest ESL Fund supports English classes at Framingham Adult ESL Plus, which has provided free
English language instruction and life skills training to more than 10,000 immigrants in the Framingham area. The program has been a passageway to a better life for people from over 38 countries and a wide variety of backgrounds.
Representing Metrowest ESL Fund, Bruce Weisberg, the Senior Vice President/Real Property Manager at Middlesex Savings Bank, and Christine Tibor, Executive Director, Framingham Adult ESL+ , will join approximately 300 other guests at a reception at Trade Center 128 in Woburn to celebrate the $10 million infusion into Greater Boston's nonprofit sector. With the conclusion of this grant cycle, Cummings Foundation has now awarded more than $170 million to local nonprofits alone.
"We are thrilled to receive this grant and grateful to know that the Cummings Foundation values education so highly, while supporting hard working immigrants,"
This grant will allow FAESL+ to fund two classes annually over a period of 4 years, allowing more than 288 adult students to study English, engage in the community, and gain meaningful employment, according to Christine Tibor, Executive Director of Framingham Adult ESL Plus, who is also the program's founder.
The $100K for 100 program supports nonprofits that are not only based in but also primarily serve Middlesex, Essex, and Suffolk counties. This year, the program is benefitting 35 different cities and towns within the Commonwealth.
Through this place-based initiative, Cummings Foundation aims to give back in the area where it owns commercial buildings, all of which are managed, at no cost to the Foundation, by its affiliate Cummings Properties. Founded in 1970 by Bill Cummings of Winchester, the Woburn-based commercial real estate firm leases and managed more than 10 million square feet of space, the majority of which exclusively benefits the Foundation.
"Nonprofit organizations like The Metrowest ESL Fund are vital to the local communities where our colleagues and clients live and work," said Joel Swets, Cummings Foundation's executive director. "We are delighted to invest in their efforts."
This year's diverse group of grant recipients represents a wide variety of causes, including homelessness prevention and affordable housing , education, violence prevention, and food insecurity. Most of the grants will be paid over two to five years.
The complete list of 100 grant winners is available at www.CummingsFoundation.org.
About the Metrowest ESL Fund
The Metrowest ESL Fund was established in 1999 by local business leaders as a way to address the huge waiting list for ESL classes at Framingham Adult ESL Plus. Over the past 17 years, the group has raised funds to support English classes for more than 2,000 students. English as a Second Language PLUS
The philosophy of Framingham Adult ESL Plus is to provide each student with the language skills
necessary to achieve personal success at home, at work, and in the community.
About Cummings Foundation
Woburn-based Cummings Foundation, Inc. was established in 1986 by Joyce and Bill Cummings of Winchester. With assets exceeding 1.4 billion, it is one of the largest foundations in New England. The Foundation directly operates its own charitable subsidiaries, including two New Horizons retirement communities, in Marlborough and Woburn. Its largest single commitment to date was $50 million to Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University. Additional information is available at www.CummingsFoundation.org.
Contact
Christine Tibor
***@framingham.k12.ma.us
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse