ezAccounting Software Helps Customers Handle Recurring Payments Easily

-- ezAccounting software from Halfpricesoft.com now offers recurring check feature. This will be helpful for clients that may need to write checks to the same vendor/employee each month. The new feature is included in the cost which makes the application even more enticing to small and mid-size business owners and accountants."EzAccounting 2017 software will now support recurring checks for customer convenience and satisfaction."said Dr. Ge, founder of Halfpricesoft.com.EzAccounting is the best house accounting solution for small businesses to track income and expense, process payroll, print checks, generate reports and print tax forms. The main features include, but are not limited to:• Recurring check feature• Processes payroll checks for employees• Prints tax forms 941, 940, W2 and W3• Generates multiple reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports• Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine• No obligation download version• Free customer support for software product• Quick start guide available for new customers• Check verification not required• Supports after fact checksEzAccounting software starts at $149 per calendar year for a single user version. The many unique features are included in the cost. The software's graphical interface guides users step-by-step through setting up all aspects of the software. Those interested can download and try this software for free with no obligation or credit card at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/accounting/accounting-software.asp.Priced at $149, EzAccounting software is affordable for any size business. Customers seeking a way to simplify business operations are welcome to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpFk_zVHVaYAbout Halfpricesoft.comFounded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.