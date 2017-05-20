 
Announcing A Series Of Webinar About The Need Of Migrating From Drupal 6 and 7 To Drupal 8

 
 
drupal
drupal
 
PHOENIX - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Excellent WebWorld is glad to conduct a free webinar informing the people about the importance of Drupal 8 upgradation.

Drupal is popular among the businesses and enterprises. With its responsive themes, mobile first approach and multilingual features; Drupal has stolen its position among top business Content Management System (CMS).

What should be the basic need for any business? The answer is: To deliver a positive user experience in today's digital world. With the latest version of Drupal it is proved that the Drupal 8 version for enterprises is the right choice for all your Business needs.

But Drupal has officially declared that some of the versions of Drupal are unsupported. So what to do now? We will help you. Attend our Drupal 8 webinar to know how to get a secured Drupal website for your business.

What you will get from the webinar:

1.  The advantages of websites for businesses and enterprises

2.  Why Drupal is the right choice for business websites

3. What are the new digital trends for businesses and enterprises

4. How Drupal 8 have the capability to transform the businesses and enterprises

5. The Business Benefits of Drupal 8

At Excellent WebWorld we keep a pace with the trends and technologies, With an experienced hand of Migrating Drupal 6 and 7 websites to Drupal 8 our developers are all ready to upgrade your existing Drupal website to the latest Drupal. Hire professional Drupal developers of Excellent WebWorld and get your website migrated quickly, leveraging all the performance, scalability and features.

Lets talk about the speakers:

Anchal Malik:

Principle Business Consultant

Anchal loves to talk about technology and digital trends. Anchal is a business strategist with an experience of working with some well known companies.

Mahil jasani

Drupalist

Mahil is an expert Drupal developer with more than 7 years of experience in Drupal CMS development. Mahil has an extensive experience of developing websites for all the major industries. Mahil is an excellent xBox player and can beat anyone in it.

The webinar is designed to educate people about the benefits of upgrading to Drupal 8. Book your slot for free webinar to know why your business niche needs a Drupal 8 upgrade. Login link will be emailed to you in advance of the webinar.

About Excellent WebWorld

Excellent WebWorld enables digital transformation to quickly move into changing digital economy with real world technology solutions. Our experts help startups and enterprises leverage Mobile, Web, Cloud, IOT and Big Data technologies to introduce game-changing products and services faster than ever before.

Interested to know more about Excellent WebWorld? The company is glad to help:

Email - sales@excellentwebworld.com

Web Site - https://excellentwebworld.com/

Register Webinar Page - https://excellentwebworld.com/drupal-8-upgrade-webinar/
