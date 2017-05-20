News By Tag
Wizard World Breaks Out Anime Pavilion, New Initiatives In Philadelphia, June 1-4
Renewed Commitment To Anime Includes Special Category in Costume Contest, Maid Cafe, Interactive Game Shows, Added Programming, More Beginning At Pennsylvania Convention Center
Cosplayer extraordinaire and anime uber-enthusiast Super Kayce is leading the effort, introducing enhanced activities that Wizard World attendees can enjoy all weekend, including the Anime Pavilion, which features:
· The return of the dedicated Anime category to the world famous Wizard World Costume Contest
· Maid Cafe open all four days, provided by local cafe Moe Mahou Maid Cafe, with "maids" in full uniform with lots of personality
· Interactive Anime & Pokemon game shows
· Cosplay character Meet & Greet on Saturday in the Maid Cafe
· Voice actors Lex Lang ("Kuzuki" in Fate Stay Night, "Maxie" in Pokemon Generations)
· Anime vendors
· Cosplay photo Meet-ups throughout the entire weekend!
"We have seen the influence and popularity of anime at Wizard World shows, so we are proud to enhance this area with a huge boost in offerings for fans of the genre," said John D. Maatta, Wizard World President and CEO. "We will look to Kayce and anime enthusiasts for ways to help us make this an even better experience moving forward."
Some of the planned future initiatives include a manga library for fans to share and view collections, a dedicated streaming anime room, anime gaming as part of Wizard World Gaming, hands-on workshops and more.
Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia also features standout celebrities Jesse Eisenberg (Batman v Superman, The Social Network), Chuck Norris (The Delta Force, "Walker, Texas Ranger"), John Cusack (Say Anything…, Better off Dead…), Gene Simmons (KISS Frontman), Famke Janssen (X-Men, GoldenEye), Paul Bettany (A Beautiful Mind, The Avengers), Guardians of the Galaxy stars Michael Rooker ("The Walking Dead") and Sean Gunn ("Gilmore Girls") and the "Riverdale" foursome of K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse among those scheduled to attend the comic con and pop culture extravaganza in Center City Philadelphia.
Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia will also feature non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. The event is held in conjunction with the Wizard World Horror Festival. Additionally, there will be a screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show on Saturday, June 3, at 9 p.m., hosted by Bostwick.
Wizard World is the home of the most creative comics artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in Philadelphia will feature Guy Gilchrist ("Muppets," "The Pink Panther"), Jordan Gibson ("Howard the Duck," "Where is Jake Ellis?"), Phil Ortiz ("The Simpsons," "Muppet Babies"), Tom Cook ("The Smurfs," "He-Man"), Danny Fingeroth ("Spider-Man,"
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The seventh event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Philadelphia show hours are Thursday, June 1, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, June 2, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, June 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Philadelphia, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com)
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
