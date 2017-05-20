News By Tag
Kounopt includes three new models to its new line of exciting Silhouette Glasses collections
The most prominent American online store of eyewear, Kounopt expands its collection launching the lightweight and the most comfortable rimless collection of silhouette glasses on their online store. The introduced new collection is immediately available for delivery in three different models.
· Silhouette TMA, The Must Collection 2017
· Dynamic ColorwaveNylor
· The Racing Collection.
The Silhouette frames removes the boundaries of your vision, their temples have no hinges or screws and comfortably adapt to the wearer's head. The best known for its technological advances in glasses design, silhouette glasses are a mix of modern technique and materials and are meant to accomplish a lightweight and comfortable range of eyewear.
Kounoptis one of the leading suppliers of authentic eyeglasses of multiple brands in the United States. They have been serving their customers of all ages with the highly specialized optical business since almost three decades by providing the quality product with an updated technology. They provide a vast selection of eyeglasses that includes full rim, semi rimless and rimless eyeglasses for men, women and kids. Bringing the same level of quality and expertise online, their Silhouette eyewear range is available on the stores without any compromises in their quality. They treat each and every customer as a highly precise result.
If you are looking for more information on the product ranges of the Kounopt.com or about their any services, then visit their website (http://www.kounopt.com/
About the Company:
Kounopt.com is one of the leading providers of the quality eyeglasses, frames and sunglasses online. We provide advanced hi-tech freeform lenses using the latest machinery and software from the US and Europe. We have a huge selection of name brand eyeglasses such as Silhouette, Carrera, and Calvin Klein including thousands of discount eyeglasses. Our range of men's eyeglasses, women's eyeglasses and kids' eyeglasses cover full frames, semi-rimless and rimless eyeglasses.
Contact Person: Jim Kounnas (CEO)
Address: 501 SILVERSIDE RD STE 105-3708
Wilmington, DE, United States - 19809-1374
Website:http://www.kounopt.com/
