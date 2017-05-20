News By Tag
OneSimCard Introduces 4G Internet Speed on Europe & More and Data & Roam SIMs
OneSimCard, a leading global provider of low cost international mobile roaming services in over 200 countries, announced the introduction of 4G roaming on both its Europe & More and Data & Roam SIM cards.
International travellers using OneSimCard calling and data services can now take the benefits of 4G Internet speeds on the Europe & More and Data & Roam SIM plans. With a 4G enabled mobile device, the travellers can enjoy high-speed Internet.
OneSimCard offers daily, weekly, and monthly discount data packages worldwide starting from less than $0.01 per MB. OneSimCard users can create an automatic data package activation channel upon depletion of the existing one. Users can activate the data packages through the OneSimCard account by going to the My SIM Cards section and activating the desired plan from the Discount Package section. The cost of the data package is directly deducted from the SIM card balance.
OneSimCard works worldwide in unlocked GSM devices and phones. The user simply replaces their domestic carriers' SIM card with OneSimCard when traveling internationally. All users can replace their own SIM cards in just a few seconds. OneSimCard provides international roaming services in over 200 countries. OneSimCard is a pre-paid service which does not require any contract and has no connection fees, subscription fees or monthly maintenance fees. OneSimCard is truly the best roaming choice worldwide.
The OneSimCard SIM is available in Mini, Micro, and Nano size and it includes numbers from Europe & Australia. Travellers can earn 1 Mobile Mile for every outgoing and incoming call, which is redeemable at OneSimCard loyalty partners, such as airlines and hotels.
OneSimCard is available at www.onesimcard.com.au and at select retailers throughout Australia: www.onesimcard.com.au/
About OneSimCard
OneSimCard (www.onesimcard.com.au ), a division of Belmont Telecom, Inc., is a leading provider of mobile service for international travelers offering low-cost data, voice and text messaging services worldwide. OneSimCard saves travelers 85% on international roaming charges compared to their regular domestic mobile carrier and has been widely acclaimed by mobile industry and travel experts, including those from The New York Times, Washington Post, Boston Globe and PC Magazine.
