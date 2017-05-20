News By Tag
Fashion Meets Fun In The Online Kiddie Shop's Character Range
We understand how difficult it is to balance the many aspects of parenting and professional life; we at OKS are here to make an honest attempt in supporting you in this very complex, eventful and most exciting journey.
One of the leading fashion trends not just in adults apparels but also in kids wear has been the emergence of character prints. This gets translated into the Online Kiddie Shop's range through the enormously cute monster bathrobes – we have a little green monster, a purple hippo, a pink puppy, yellow bumble bee, Disney princess or a Winnie The Poo and many more. One for each of your little monsters! If that is not enough, you would be spoilt for choice to dress up your little one fashionably with our range of character t-shirts for boys and girls. From dinosaurs, ladybirds, elephants, butterflies to kitties, The Online Kiddies Shop has a forest full of characters to bring alive your child's imagination. After all, this could perhaps be your child's first exposure to colours, shapes, animals, nature and such concepts. The characters are omnipresent across all of our apparel and footwear category – rompers, lowers, t-shirts, bath robes. There is a little bit of wild in each of them, just like little or older ones.
contact@onlinekiddieshop.com or call us on +91-82-720-85550
Website: http://www.onlinekiddieshop.com
Ms. Shuchi
contact@onlinekiddieshop.com
