Project Management Tool in Visual Paradigm 14.1
Visual Paradigm is a leading project management suite which provides all the features you needs for the project management, software development and team collaboration into a well-integrated one-stop-shop solution - an excellent choice for PMO.
Kick start your projects with the well-established and most widely-used open standards and templates such PMBOK® that ensure the IT initiatives are aligned with your business vision, goals and strategies. It also provides a collaborative and teamwork capability for you to manage stakeholders, assigning and scheduling of tasks, generating report with Just-in-Time Documentation Composer and archive completed deliverables automatically.
Whether you want to follow standard processes or tailor-made your own or design completely new process, our Just-in-Time process lets you either adopt suitable templates by juggling work items around for minor touching-up the processes with work items, or design a completely new process from scratch.
For more details about this project managmeent tool, please visit:
About Visual Paradigm
Visual Paradigm is a leading and globally recognized provider for Business and IT Transformation software solutions. It enables organizations to improve business and IT agility and foster innovation through popular open standards. Our award-winning products are trusted by over 230,000 users in companies ranging from small business, consultants, to blue chip organizations, universities and government units across the globe.
