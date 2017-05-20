 
May 2017





Intelligent HMI displays for mobile machines

With the support of safety-oriented SIL2 applications, various size options, and a sophisticated graphical programming toolkit, the VSX Display Family is much more than simply a new HMI Generation
 
 
NORCROSS, Ga. - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- STW Technic, a premier manufacturer of mobile controllers and measurement technology, announced that the  interACT VSX display family has gone into series production.  With the support of safety-oriented SIL2 applications, various size options, and a sophisticated graphical programming toolkit, the VSX display family is much more than simply a new HMI generation.

It also offers scalable functionality that is second to none. The prototype phase and the development of the first customer-specific derivations have been completed and the VSX-8, VSX-10 and VSX-12 models can now be purchased in 4:3 format and in different configurations as a serial product.

Robustness is clearly the focus of display applications in mobile work machines. The VSX displays meet this requirement through the high quality of the housings, the resistance of the electronics to electromagnetic influences, and a touch screen that can be implemented in GFG (glass-film-glass) technology if required. The high quality and unique evaluation technology of the touch screen combines the advantages of proven resistive touch screens with the possibility of reaching an input according to SIL2. The touch screen may also be used with gloves or wet fingers. The MTTH (mean time to half of brightness) of the displays is 100,000 hours. For outdoor use, the light intensity of 1000 cd/m² is important, as it guarantees good readability in sunlight. In addition, the mounting options panel and RAM mount are supported for flexible installation in the cab. More information is available at: https://www.stw-technic.com/products/displays/vsx-family/

All members of the VSX display family are based on the same Cortex A9 DualCore processor architecture and can be configured widely via expansion boards. All VSX displays are programmable with the same DevKit development and support tool. Together with different display sizes and operating variants, this ensures easy scalability within the family and reusability of software. 35 ready-made widgets, the majority of which includes SIL2 support, allow for implementation of applications within a very short time. DevKit is used for the graphic design as well as the implementation of communication and control tasks. In addition, the graphic design may also be seamlessly transferred to iOS or Android platforms.

About STW Technic: STW (www.stw-technic.com) an award-winning provider of a full spectrum of freely programmable controllers, I/O modules, pressure sensors and telematics to a wide range of industries such as mining, construction, agriculture and oil and gas.  STW controllers, sensors, I/O modules and Telematics units have attained a leading role in these industries due to their rigorous testing, high quality German engineering and unmatched flexibility. All of STW's products are mobile off-highway rated. STW (www.stw-technic.com) is also in the forefront of developing and prototyping electrification technologies – inverters, generators and motors, battery management systems – for mobile applications.

