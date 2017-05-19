News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Memoir Recounts Growing Up in the Depression, Coming of Age in World War II
A Young Man's Journey From Rural Iowa, to West Texas, to Texas A & M & to the War in Europe
"I'm just a typical guy who became a teenager during the Great Depression years and became a man during World War II," said Hobbs. "I wrote this book to help others understand how it was growing up in those times. My story illustrates the lives and events that shaped my generation."
Hobbs recounts how his Norwegian grandparents settled in the Midwest, establishing successful farms in central Iowa. His boyhood on the farm ends as the Depression worsens, forcing his family to move. After a simple, random event, they eventually settle in the cow town of Pecos Texas, where Hobbs experiences life in the desert Southwest. Following a year at Texas A & M that makes him an Aggie for life, Hobbs joins the army and finds himself in Fox Company, 314th Infantry in the European theater. At war's end, he is part of the occupying force that keeps the peace, before returning stateside and completing his education.
Told with enthusiasm and humor, A Dime's Worth of Paper Plates provides a very personal account of the tumultuous events of the 1930's and 40's and how they impacted an ordinary young man and his family. Through it all, Hobbs, supported by family, friends, classmates and fellow soldiers, faces everything with grit and optimism. The book is available in paperback and ebook editions from Amazon.com (https://www.amazon.com/
About the Author
L. D. Hobbs was born in Iowa, but became a Texan when his family moved to Pecos in 1936. Following his discharge from the army, he graduated from Texas A & M and began a successful business career. After retirement, he returned to Texas A & M where he taught management and was director of the University's Center for Executive Management. Hobbs and his wife Laura live in College Station, Texas.
Contact
Keith Hobbs
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse