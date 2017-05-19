News By Tag
"Breaking News" James Nelson Release New Video - Mellow Mellow Me
"NEW VIDEO" One World 1 Love "feat" James Nelson, Stand UP in Celebration of World Peace, We Are The World, What The World Needs Now is Love
The Akademia Music Awards "Winner Best POP EP"
One World 1 Love "feat" James Nelson - Mellow Mellow Me
Stand UP for World Peace
One World 1 Love "feat" James Nelson
Winner Best Pop EP
'One World 1 Love' has that ineffable magic which characterizes the best EP's to herald from what many now concede is the hardest genre to command; this artist has a huge future ahead in Pop/R&B.'
Akademia Award Winner One World 1 Love to be honored
at the 2018 Gala Event in Los Angeles!
One World 1 Love is dedicated to music, world peace, love and raising funds for the relief of victims here and all over the world, now and forever.
Mellow Mellow Me by One World 1 Love "featuring" James Nelson will be available on release date June 27th 2017 at over 750 digital music stores in 140 countries online worldwide.
Video available now on YouTube, One World 1 Love "featuring" James Nelson - Mellow Mellow Me.
Website: http://rugleyrecords.weebly.com
YouTube
https://youtu.be/
