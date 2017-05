"Breaking News" James Nelson Release New Video - Mellow Mellow Me

"NEW VIDEO" One World 1 Love "feat" James Nelson, Stand UP in Celebration of World Peace,​​ We Are The World, ​ What The World Needs Now is Love​

Contact

Rugley Records * Director

Ray du Boc Ali

***@gmail.com Rugley Records * DirectorRay du Boc Ali

-- "BREAKING NEWS"The Akademia Music Awards "Winner Best POP EP"One World 1 Love "feat" James Nelson - Mellow Mellow Me ​Stand UP for World PeaceOne World 1 Love "feat" James NelsonWinner Best Pop EP'One World 1 Love' has that ineffable magic which characterizes the best EP's to herald from what many now concede is the hardest genre to command; this artist has a huge future ahead in Pop/R&B.'Akademia Award Winner One World 1 Love to be honoredat the 2018 Gala Event in Los Angeles!One World 1 Love is dedicated to music, world peace, love and raising funds for the relief of victims here and all over the world, now and forever.Mellow Mellow Me by One World 1 Love "featuring" James Nelson will be available on release date June 27th 2017 at over 750 digital music stores in 140 countries online worldwide.Video available now on YouTube, One World 1 Love "featuring" James Nelson - Mellow Mellow Me.Website: http://rugleyrecords.weebly.com YouTubehttps://youtu.be/jUemkURss-wPress Writer-Ray du Boc Ali