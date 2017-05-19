 
Industry News





"Breaking News" James Nelson Release New Video - Mellow Mellow Me

"NEW VIDEO" One World 1 Love "feat" James Nelson, Stand UP in Celebration of World Peace,​​ We Are The World, ​ What The World Needs Now is Love​
 
 
LOS ANGELES - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- "BREAKING NEWS"

The Akademia Music Awards "Winner Best POP EP"

One World 1 Love "feat" James Nelson - Mellow Mellow Me ​

Stand UP for World Peace

One World 1 Love "feat" James Nelson

Winner Best Pop EP

'One World 1 Love' has that ineffable magic which characterizes the best EP's to herald from what many now concede is the hardest genre to command; this artist has a huge future ahead in Pop/R&B.'

Akademia Award Winner One World 1 Love to be honored

at the 2018 Gala Event in Los Angeles!

One World 1 Love is dedicated to music, world peace, love and raising funds for the relief of victims here and all over the world, now and forever.

Mellow Mellow Me by One World 1 Love "featuring" James Nelson will be available on release date June 27th 2017 at over 750 digital music stores in 140 countries online worldwide.

Video available now on YouTube, One World 1 Love "featuring" James Nelson -  Mellow Mellow Me.
Website: http://rugleyrecords.weebly.com

Press Writer-

Ray  du Boc Ali

Rugley Records * Director
Ray du Boc Ali
***@gmail.com
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:OneWorld1Love, JamesNelson, MellowMellowMe
Industry:Music
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Projects
