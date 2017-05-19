Databridgemarketresearch.com presents "Global Pen Needles is expected to worth at CAGR of 11.6%", is projected to reach USD 4.5 billion.

-- The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.The Global Pen Needles Market is segmented into product type, product length, usability, application, therapy, and end-user and by geography.· Standard Pen Needles· Safety Pen Needles· Nano Length· Medium Length· Long length· Reusable Pen Needles· Disposable Pen Needles· Diabetes· Growth Hormone Deficiency· Insulin· Glucagon-like peptide-1· Growth Hormones· Hospitals· Clinics· OTC· Home HealthcareBased on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.· Becton· Dickinson and Company· ADW Diabetes· Novo Nordisk· A.Menarini Diagnostics· Ulticare· Ypsomed Holding AG· Facet Technologies· B. Braun Melsungen AG· Shanghai Neo-Medical Co. Ltd.· HTL-Strefa S.A.· Frank Healthcare Co., Ltd.· Stat Medical Devices, Inc.· Terumo Corporation· Domrex Pharma Inc.· Vogt Medical Vertrieb GmbH· Artsana S.p.a· Eli Lilly· Owen Mumford Ltd· KD Medical GmbH Hospital Products· Allison Medical, Inc.· Digital Medics Pty Ltd· Ultimed, Inc.Data Bridge Market ResearchAmanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,Hadapsar, Pune – 411028Tel: +1-888-387-2818Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.comVisit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research