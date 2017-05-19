 
Global Pen Needles is expected to worth at CAGR of 11.6%

Databridgemarketresearch.com presents "Global Pen Needles is expected to worth at CAGR of 11.6%", is projected to reach USD 4.5 billion.
 
 
PUNE, India - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The Global Pen Needles Market is segmented into product type, product length, usability, application, therapy, and end-user and by geography.

By Product Type:

·         Standard Pen Needles

·         Safety Pen Needles

By Product Length:

·         Nano Length

·         Medium Length

·         Long length

By Usability:

·         Reusable Pen Needles

·         Disposable Pen Needles

By Application:

·         Diabetes

·         Growth Hormone Deficiency

By Therapy:

·         Insulin

·         Glucagon-like peptide-1

·         Growth Hormones

By End-User:

·         Hospitals

·         Clinics

·         OTC

·         Home Healthcare

Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.

Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/global-pen-needles-ma...

Key Companies of the Global Pen Needles Market:

·         Becton

·         Dickinson and Company

·         ADW Diabetes

·         Novo Nordisk

·         A.Menarini Diagnostics

·         Ulticare

·         Ypsomed Holding AG

·         Facet Technologies

·         B. Braun Melsungen AG

·         Shanghai Neo-Medical Co. Ltd.

·         HTL-Strefa S.A.

·         Frank Healthcare Co., Ltd.

·         Stat Medical Devices, Inc.

·         Terumo Corporation

·         Domrex Pharma Inc.

·         Vogt Medical Vertrieb GmbH

·         Artsana S.p.a

·         Eli Lilly

·         Owen Mumford Ltd

·         KD Medical GmbH Hospital Products

·         Allison Medical, Inc.

·         Digital Medics Pty Ltd

·         Ultimed, Inc.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

