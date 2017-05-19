Simple Lighting adds two new Fire Rated Downlights to its online collection

Simple Lighting, a leading lighting company in the UK introduces two new Fire Rated Downlights to their customers.

-- Simple Lighting, a leading lighting company in the UK introduces two new Fire Rated Downlights to their customers. They are highly advanced and compact - a perfect fit to illuminate any space with style.Fire Rated Downlights are used mainly because of their safe and secure construction, to restore the fire integrity of your ceiling, after you have cut holes for lighting. In the event of a fire, the Fire Rated Downlights prevent the fire spreading quickly through the hole that the lights are fitted into.To view the full range of Fire Rated Downlights, including the two new models, online, check out the vast collection of Simple Lighting which is a well-known provider of lighting solutions for both residential and industrial application.The recently announced models of Fire Rated Downlights by Simple Lighting are as follows:This is one of the latest product designed by Integral Evofire. It has an in-built insulation guard system which allows the loft insulation to be laid safely on top of the Downlight and yet maintain the desired air-flow around the lamp.These Evofire lights are equipped with a GU10 Lamp holder which is a bi-pin connector used for holding multi-faceted lamps. These lamps run at a temp that is nearly 10 °C cooler than a typical can-style Fire Rated Downlight, thus have a longer lifespan too. Being constructed from steel, they are tough, and are also considered a highly aesthetic choice.Simple Lighting also host an extensive range of LED Lights, Lamps, Bulbs and many other products like LED Tape, Under Cabinet Lights, Decorative Indoor Lights, Outdoor Lanterns, Garden Spike Lights and much more. They stock over 9,000 products on the shelf, in their warehouse, for Next Day Delivery. All products are excellent quality and are available at unbeatable prices.To buy the best quality LED Lighting for your home or business online in the UK, log on to the website www.simplelighting.co.uk today. To get more detail about the newly added Fire Rated Downlights, visit the following pages:For any other query, call 0151 375 9210.Founded in 2009, Simple Lighting is one of the most trusted suppliers of high quality Lighting solutions for both domestic and commercial use in the U.K. They are very proud of their hard working, knowledgeable, expert customer service and warehouse teams. To find out more about them, visit –https://www.simplelighting.co.uk/about-us/