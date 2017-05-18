Micro-Measurements Introduces Transducer Class Multi-Grid Strain Sensors

Industry-Exclusive Design Based on Advanced Sensors Technology

Molly Chamberlin, Embassy Global LLC for

Micro-Measurements/ Vishay Precision Group, Inc.

Molly Chamberlin, Embassy Global LLC forMicro-Measurements/Vishay Precision Group, Inc.

-- Thebrand ofindustry innovators in the design, development and manufacture of resistive-foil sensors for high-precision strain measurements, today announced the introduction of its S5060 Series, a new line of Transducer Class multi-grid advanced strain sensors.The Series is designed to facilitate reliable, accurate, cost-effective multi-axis force, torque/axial and torsional load measurements within robotics, factory automation, machinery and tooling, agricultural and off-highway vehicle, and materials testing applications. They may be further used to convert automotive components into force sensing devices.Design of the Micro-Measurements S5060 Series incorporates VPG's own proprietary Advanced Sensors Technology, from which a specialty arrangement of both shear and axial half-bridge circuits is configured and installed with a common carrier backing. Customers can choose from among multiple resistance values and gage patterns, in support of a diverse array of bending, torque/shear and thrust measurements.When installed in pairs, the circuitry pattern of the S5060 Series may be used to construct both a full-torsion bridge and a full-Poisson bridge, via the installation of just two strain sensors. The alignment of a single pair automatically aligns all other grids installed on the common backing for improved grid-to-grid placement accuracy, optimized installation time, and reduced material and solder connection requirements. The number of required circuit refinements for initial zero balance, as well as temperature compensation for zero balance, are further reduced via improvements in resistance tolerance (±0.2%) and grid-to-grid thermal performance matching specifications. These combined attributes allow Micro-Measurements to offer asimple, industry-exclusive solution for torque/axial and torsional load measurements, with minimal alignment and linearity issues. Finished transducer designs can therefore remain reliable-yet-cost-effective, without sacrificing accuracy and performance.Sample and production quantities of the S5060 Series are now available for immediate customer order. Prototype sensors can be produced and delivered within six weeks, with standard volumes available in ten weeks. Recommended supporting accessories include a variety of best-practice surface preparation materials, adhesives, solder terminals, wire, and protective coatings.Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of: components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company's force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace.Micro-Measurements®, a Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) brand, is dedicated to the development, manufacture, and marketing of resistive-foil sensors for high-precision strain measurement. Micro-Measurements®offers a full complement of strain gages, PhotoStressequipment and coatings, data acquisition systems, and supplies necessary to obtain accurate, reliable stress data. Our products are used throughout the industrialized world — both in the practice of stress measurements analysis and as the sensing elements in a wide variety of transducers for measuring physical variables (weight, force, torque, pressure, etc.).Micro-Measurements, Transducer Class, and PhotoStress are registered trademarks of VPG.