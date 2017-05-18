Country(s)
DCTOP20 Secures Event Design & Mgmt Partnership with 'Projecht'
Together, DCTOP20 and Projecht will coordinate collaborative, educational, networking, and performance-
McNeill's top priority is establishing a standard for the first few events in terms of the experience guests have. This includes showmanship of the music and brand, as well as DCTOP20 ambassadors, partners, and sponsors. Regarding all parties involved, McNeill says, "I want them to leave feeling great."
DCTOP20 and Projecht will kick off a series of events beginning June 2017
DCTOP20 is a campaign driven company focused on strategically enhancing the sound and brand of creative artists through a present day systematic approach. We leverage label services, content curators, data analytics, and our network of influencers, partners, and students to increase virality, artist credibility, and value with mainstream media outlets. Our platform produces higher content engagement, increased income streams, and ongoing commercial appeal for featured artists. DCTOP20 honors its commitment to teamwork, results, integrity, and the upward mobility of the artist.
