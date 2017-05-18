Healthcare Professionals and Businesses are Bombarded by Call for Compliance but Lack Resources

final

-- Healthcare regulatory requirements are endless. Enforcement authorities have become invigorated. And there's been a significant uptick in fines and penalties. Now would be a great time for healthcare professionals and businesses have to view compliance as a wise investment rather than as a cost but the traditional process of a lawyer behind a compliance consultant or specialist is cumbersome and confusing for most providers.Jeff Cohen, Florida Board Certified Healthcare lawyer and President of the Florida Healthcare Law Firm based in Delray Beach, FL says "We've done compliance for many years. Since providers don't think typically of their attorneys when they consider their compliance needs, we decided to make it obvious and easy." Enter RiskShield Tools, the Firm's answer to the industry's call for an understandable and affordable compliance platform.RiskShield Tools is be a groundbreaking platform designed to make compliance easier for healthcare professionals and businesses. With decades of combined experience advising on structure and operations, healthcare lawyers at the firm have partnered with leading industry professionals to develop the platform. It is smart, effective and profit enhancing, with the full launch forthcoming in a few weeks.The Florida Healthcare Law Firm creates peace of mind and success for healthcare providers and businesses around some of the most significant opportunities and issues they face. Clientele includes physicians, and many other healthcare professionals like chiropractors, medical practices, addiction treatment facilities, laboratories, pharmacies and hospitals. Founder Jeff Cohen's expertise includes complex business transactions, strategic healthcare business design, and comprehensive plans designed for regulatory compliance. Additionally, the team of attorneys works with telemedicine issues, surgery and imaging centers, professional licensing board matters, Med Spas, anti-aging clinics, payor disputes, MD/DC arrangements, hospital based physician practices, medical staff matters, Stark Law and Anti-Kickback Law compliance, fraud and abuse, and all manner of regulatory compliance for healthcare professionals and healthcare businesses.