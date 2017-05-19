 
Career Step Adds Old Orchard Beach as an Academic Partner

Old Orchard Beach joins Career Step's network of 150+ academic partners.
 
 
LEHI, Utah - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Career Step (http://www.careerstep.com/?uid=pub170525), an online provider of career-focused education and professional training, is pleased to announce that Old Orchard Beach/Saco Adult and Community Education has become its newest academic partner—and its first academic partner in Maine.

Old Orchard Beach/Saco Adult and Community Education offers a variety of academic, vocational and enrichment classes to residents of Dayton, Old Orchard Beach, Saco and other surrounding communities in southern Maine.

With the partnership, Old Orchard Beach/Saco Adult and Community Education will now offer Career Step's Medical Transcription and Editing and Computer Technician programs.

"Our motto is 'Learning for Better Living,' and Career Step's programs fit perfectly with that focus," said David Durkee, Old Orchard Beach/Saco Program Director. "We are thrilled to provide residents in our community with new, high-quality educational opportunities that will open doors for them to enter in-demand healthcare and technology careers."

Old Orchard Beach/Saco Adult and Community Education joins more than 150 other educational institutions in Career Step's network of academic partners, including the University of Utah, Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana and Cal State San Bernardino.

"We admire the value Old Orchard Beach/Saco Adult and Community Education places on lifelong learning and helping community members reach their potential," said Glade Tidwell, Career Step Vice President of Academic Partners. "Our programs will help further the mission of providing a variety of vocational training programs to the community, and we are happy to now offer our courses to students in Maine."

Career Step has partnered with higher learning institutions and community education groups to offer job-skills training to the community for more than a decade. These relationships offer the institutions a turnkey solution for helping students succeed in the workforce while bringing Career Step's affordable online training to a new audience.

More information about Career Step's partnership with Old Orchard Beach/Saco Adult and Community Education is available at CareerStep.com/oob. To learn more about Career Step's academic partnership program, please visit CareerStep.com/academic-partnerships (http://www.careerstep.com/academic-partnership/?uid=pub17...).

About Career Step

Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers as well as more than 100,000 healthcare professionals through its various continuing education courses. More than 150 colleges and universities nationwide have partnered with Career Step, and the company provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation. Career Step is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and driving business results through education. More information can be found at www.careerstep.com (http://www.careerstep.com/?uid=pub170525) or 1-800-246-7837.
