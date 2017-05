Members Advantage Credit Union hosting free event for community members

End

-- On Saturday, June 3 (Michigan City office) and June 10 (Portage office), Members Advantage Credit Union (MACU) is hosting its annual community Shred Days at its Michigan City and Portage branch locations. The free events offer community members the opportunity to shred sensitive and confidential documents on-site.A shred truck will be onsite from 9am to 12pm (CST) on both days to shred and properly dispose of sensitive documents. Additionally, MACU is hosting donation drives for two local nonprofit agencies throughout the month of May and on the days of both events.June 3 from 9am to 12pm3064 Ohio Street, Michigan City, INThroughout the month of May and at the Michigan City Shred Day, community members are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Salvation Army of Michigan City food pantry.June 10 from 9am to 12pm6170 US Hwy 6, Portage, INAt the Portage office Shred Day, MACU will be hosting an adoption event for Lakeshore PAWS in addition to hosting a donation drive for the adoption center. On the day of the event, attendees will have the opportunity to mingle with adoptable dogs and are asked to bring an item to donate to Lakeshore PAWS.For more information on both Shred Days and for a list of shreddable documents and donation collection items, please visit www.macuonline.org/ shreddays Members Advantage Credit Union is a locally managed, nonprofit, full-service financial institution with locations in Michigan City and Portage. For more information, call (877) 874-6943 or visit www.macuonline.org.