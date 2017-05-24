Storage Made Easy File Fabric is available on the G-Cloud 9 Cloud Software Supplier Framework

Storage Made Easy, a UK software company, has been accepted as a Crown Commercial Service (CCS) supplier on the UK Government initiative G-Cloud 9 from which its enterprise file fabric software can be procured.

-- Storage Made Easy (SME)has been reselected for the fifth time by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) on its G-Cloud initiative and their Leading Enterprise FileFabric will continue to be available on the Digital Marketplace under the Cloud Software category in the new G-Cloud 9.G-Cloud, launched in 2012, brings increased flexibility and cost reduction that the Cloud gives to private companies and makes it available for public sector organisations. The Crown Commercial Service (CCS) delivers value for the nation through outstanding commercial capability and quality customer service. Its procurement arrangements can be used by central government departments and organisations across the public sector including local government, health, education, not-for-profit and devolved administrations.The SME Enterprise File Fabric is available on the Digital Marketplace in an exclusive package using UK Cloud's Primary Storage in the Cloud and Computing-as-a-Service infrastructure, delivering an Enterprise-grade file collaboration solution. The agreement is fully EU compliant, saving customers the time and money associated with conducting their own procurement exercise."As a prominent supplier to the G-Cloud Framework and the UK Government's Digital Marketplace, UKCloud has cemented its position as the leading UK public sector cloud specialist, with unique industry knowledge and expertise. Our highly secure, award winning UKCloud platform has driven unprecedented success, and our partners play a fundamental role in this. Together we will continue to grow our business within the G-Cloud framework, and with our extensive shared capabilities we will work together to transform public sector services that benefit all UK citizens and tax payers via G-Cloud 9" said Simon Hansford, CEO at UKCloud.The Storage Made Easy solution brings a secure file sharing and collaboration solution that has a focus on data compliance, ransomware protection and the forthcoming GDPR initiative for organisations across the UK public sector including central government, local government, health, education, devolved administrations, emergency services, defence and not-for-profit organisations.The File Fabric allows customers to store and manage all types of data in a scalable and secure environment through a user-friendly interface.The solution is also able to unify different data sources, such as FTP, WebDav, SharePoint, and up to 50 others, into a single interface that is securely accessible from any mobile device or desktop.Jim Liddle, Storage Made Easy CEO said, "By the nature of what we provide we are unable to reference some of the governmental customers who are already using the solution within the G-Cloud framework but we see this as a strong market for us and we are happy to announce our selection for G-Cloud 9."Visit www.StorageMadeEasy.com to learn more.