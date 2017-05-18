News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Imprivata showcases Healthcare Security solutions and discusses critical issues at Future Health2017
Imprivata attends global healthcare event with partner Triangle Health Stand 47, CityWest Convention Centre, Dublin, Ireland
Dr Abed will present the session on Day 1 entitled, 'Making the Business Case for eHealth – It's More than Money', sharing his experience at Imprivata of working with clinical, political and management leaders to develop business cases that help deliver successful health IT projects.Dr Abed will participate in panel discussions covering topics including clinical risk and workflows, with colleague Claire Reilly, Clinical Workflow Specialist, and how to optimise the relationship between the private and public sector in complex e-health projects. He will also chair a panel of fellow industry leaders and members of the Council of Clinical Information Officers Ireland on the final workshop session entitled, 'The Future of Digital Health in Ireland'.
Imprivata OneSign gives clinicians No Click Access® to clinical administrative applications by replacing passwords with a single badge tap or swipe of a fingerprint, saving time for the clinician and allowing them to focus more on patient care. When measured, this can save clinicians 45 minutes per shift, releasing valuable time back to patient care. Imprivata Confirm ID provides a single, centralised solution that enables users to access and transact patient health information securely and conveniently across clinical applications and medical devices (https://www.imprivata.co.uk/
Imprivata PatientSecure uses palm vein biometric information to create a direct match between individual patients and their unique medical records across disparate systems. It stops patient misidentification errors at the source and prevents the creation of duplicate medical records, providing a safer and more streamlined patient experience.
Dr Saif Abed said; "This conference is a great event for Imprivata to share our experience as frontline clinicians and IT strategists with other medical practitioners. Our knowledge of the clinical, operational and financial mechanisms underpinning the areas of governance, patient safety and clinical risk and clinical engagement can help health organisations realise the benefits of health IT projects."
Carina Edwards, Senior Vice President Customer Experience at Imprivata commented; "Future Health is an important forum for healthcare professionals to look forward as to how healthcare will be transformed in the digital age. At Imprivata we employ clinical professionals who understand the challenges that clinicians face on a daily basis and have developed our technology solutions to address those issues today.
"Our solutions make cybersecurity as easy as possible for both clinicians and patients across the many different devices that are used to access medical records in healthcare settings. Patients can rest assured that their sensitive personal information is kept safe at all times."
By providing a comprehensive platform for single sign-on, authentication management, and positive patient identification, Imprivata is able to enhance and streamline clinical workflows, making access to patient information seamless, accurate, and much quicker.
To learn more about Imprivata solutions visit; www.imprivata.co.uk
-ends-
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Future Health 2017
Future Health 2017 is the global gathering for healthcare in Dublin Ireland, with the theme this year: "The Future of Healthcare, the Drive for More Personalised Care in the Digital Age". It comprises 15 Conferences, 3,000 delegates, 160 Speakers, 15 Patient workshops, 140 Exhibitors, 50 Startups, 12 CPD and 6 European CME credits (ECMEC) by the European Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (EACCME).
The eHealth Summit, now in its 3rd year, will demonstrate Ireland's commitment to eHealth and how technology is delivered to health in Ireland, with a wide line-up of Speakers and interactive workshops.
It is attended by Clinical Information Officers and Medical Directors, Heads of IT and ICT Information security, Chief Information Officers (CIOs,) GPs, Healthcare Managers, Data Centre Managers, Hospital Managers, CEOs, Finance Directors and delegates with an interest in clinical process innovation in a healthcare setting.
For more information please visit: https://www.futurehealthsummit.com/
About Triangle Health
Triangle Health provides a number of innovative solutions, specifically for healthcare which support the objectives of Strategic ICT and eHealth. Its solutions from leading vendors include the following areas;
• Digital medical workspace
• Positive patient identification
• Single sign-on and password management
• Health systems integration
• Clinical document management
For more information, please visit: www.triangle.ie/
About Imprivata
Imprivata®, the healthcare IT security company, enables healthcare globally to access, communicate, and transact patient information securely and conveniently. The Imprivata platform addresses critical compliance and security challenges while improving productivity and the patient experience.
For more information please visit: www.imprivata.co.uk (http://www.imprivata.com)
Press Contacts
Andreina West/Mary Phillips
PR Artistry
+44 (0) 1491 845553
andreina@pra-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse