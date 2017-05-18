 
Hong Kong to host flagship 9th World Chinese Economic Summit–spectacular program awaits attendees

 
 
MELBOURNE, Australia - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Tan Sri Dato' Dr Michael Yeoh, Chairman of the World Chinese Economic Summit (WCES) and CEO, Asian Strategy & Leadership Institute (ASLI) has confirmed that Hong Kong will be the host for this year's program comprising a stellar array of speakers of former heads of state, current and past ministers, trade and business experts.

The theme for the 9th World Chinese Economic Summit 2017 is Managing Global Uncertainty: Exploring New Opportunities.

Commenting further on the announcement, Tan Sri Dato' Dr Michael Yeoh said the WCES is a flagship event to enhance connectivity and business linkages between China and SE Asia and Europe in line with Chinese leadership's Belt and Road initiatives.

"The WCES is well placed to be a premier event and platform to discuss the actualization and the commercial potential of the Belt and Road initiative", said Tan Sri Dato' Dr Michael Yeoh.

"The Summit also promotes global and regional dialogue on the emergence of China as the world's second largest economy.  It also brings together the global Chinese diaspora and promotes entrepreneurship and innovation through business networking and sharing of knowledge and best practices".

The importance of the global Chinese diaspora for enhancing connectivity and forging / facilitating business relationships was stressed at the 6th Summit held in Chongqing by the China and Vice-President of PRC Li Yuanchao.

During his presentation, Li Yuanchao revealed that 60% of investment into China comes from the global Chinese diaspora and its importance in connecting international businesses with opportunities in China.   This subject will be a one of the highlights of 2017 Summit's first day program with panelists from Indonesia, Australia, USA, Hong Kong, Brazil and Thailand providing thought provoking insights.

Over the past 8 years, the WCES has been held in Malaysia, China, Australia and United Kingdom and is an internationally recognized high-level platform for business, trade facilitation and investment and for building new partnerships and connections.

The Island Shangri-La Hotel, Hong Kong will be venue for the two-day Summit that will commence Monday November 13 and conclude Tuesday November 14 with the final day devoted to two key roundtable events –

- WCES Young Entrepreneurs Roundtable – that will bring together young entrepreneurs from China and the region to share experiences, discuss ideas and develop lifelong friendships and connections to assist and support them in their future commercial endeavours.

This session also addresses the unique challenges of family businesses and how to successfully implement succession and exit strategies.

- WCES Women Entrepreneurs Roundtable – is dedicated to promoting and developing the entrepreneurship skills of women with a program that facilitates networking and sharing experiences and lessons.

Tan Sri Dato' Dr Michael Yeoh concluded, "With each Summit, the WCES has gone from strength to strength in achieving its goal of promoting bilateral trade engagement with China, bringing together the global Chinese diaspora and promoting entrepreneurship and innovation through business networking and sharing of knowledge and best practices".

"Furthermore, the WCES has facilitated the forging of friendships and connections with dynamic individuals and entrepreneurs attending the Summit during the social and networking activities".

"I am confident the 9th Summit that will be held in Hong Kong will bring a record number of delegates from around the globe to participate in a program of international speakers and China experts of the highest calibre providing visionary keynotes, insightful panel discussions and roundtables".

ENDS

Issued by       Asian Strategy & Leadership Institute          www.asli.com.my

Media Enquiries:          Mr. Joe Perri
        Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
        Telephone/Fax:        +61 3 9324 0362
        Mobile:          +61 412 112 545
        Email:          jperri@joeperri.com.au

