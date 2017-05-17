News By Tag
Karton Empowers Local Artisan and Gourmet Food Sellers
No business can ever go wrong with food, as eating has always been a part of everyone's lives. At the same time, it happens to be the most aggressively changing industry. Many variations of food choices have been made available to the market today, which is why businesses should take advantage of this and take a step up for your business.
Karton empowers local artisan and gourmet food sellers to be a part of their growing community. With a wide variety of food choices that include sweets, beverages, meat, sauces, and snacks, Karton is more than just a food business, as it does food shopping and experience easy and hassle-free. Truly, Karton easily satisfies your cravings through food deliveries made easier with just the tip of your fingertips.
Karton takes food bazaars outside the box with its carefully curated choices of homemade and artisanal food options. Helping the food industry by bringing together small businesses and customers in one platform, Karton gives you a whole lot of customer experience like no other business can. Karton gives you the opportunity to know more about their brands, and all other tips and advice with their Stories page on their site.
If you're thinking of where your business can grow more customers and leverage with other product brands, this is the right place for you. Karton is definitely the perfect platform for your business. To check out more food brands and their stories, check out their site here (http://karton.ph/
Anne Santos
***@karton.ph
