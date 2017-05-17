 
Spatial Wave Announces Release of Mapplet 8.1.1 on iOS

The California-based software company has announced the immediate availability of its flagship Geographic Information System viewer on the iOS platform.
 
 
LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Spatial Wave, a pioneer in providing workflow and data management technology for the utilities industry, has debuted the most updated version of the Mapplet native app on the iTunes App Store. Fusing Spatial Wave technology together with iOS technology, Mapplet for iOS offers iPhone, iPad and iPod users a secure and efficient way to access their Geographic Information System (GIS) for use in both the field and office.

The app's long-awaited launch serves to tap into the extensive user base of iOS-centric mobile and tablet devices while adding to the list of Spatial Wave's emphasis on mobile-based workflow management products.

Replacing version 7.1.1, Mapplet 8.1.1 now offers updated MapControl, rotation capabilities (in Bookmarks and Default views as well) and extensive zoom levels. Launched from the cloud and easily configurable, the app will enable organizations to create and deploy spatially-powered web portals that can view and analyze business-critical information sourced from any department –from Customer Service to Field Operations—while providing access to business intelligence features and external sources such as related engineering documents and/or tabular data.

"We are excited to release the updated version of Mapplet for iOS to address the desired functionality that our customers have requested. This release sets the stage for developing new and exciting functionality as we move forward on iOS", said Ali Diba, CEO and President of Spatial Wave.

Unhindered by the necessity of an on-premise installation, Mapplet 8.1.1 on iOS does not need any additional software or configuration. For iOS users, the app offers the benefits of a powerful and robust GIS implementation without the cost, down-time, programming knowledge and extensive training that other similar, enterprise-level solutions often require.

Mapplet 8.1.1 can be viewed and/or downloaded in the iTunes store at the following link: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/mapplet/id525169840?mt=8

