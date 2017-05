Stand Up Paddleboard Rental at Saguaro Lake

Grab your friends and head over to the lake for a hassle-free board rental experience. Don't worry about hauling boards, when all the gear will be set up and waiting for you at the water's edge

-- Butcher Jones Recreation Area at Saguaro Lake shore paddleboard and kayak rental pickup every Saturdays from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM during the summer.Be sure to reserve early for this Memorial Day as we are expected to sell out.Grab your friends and head over to the lake for a hassle-free board rental experience. Don't worry about hauling boards, when all the gear will be set up and waiting for you at the water's edge. Now renting the Hobie Eclipse on Saturday, paddle boards, and inflatable kayaks!Paddleboard rental includes, paddle, lifejacket, leash.With your rental confermation you will resive a discount code for 10% off beach bag items such as sunscreen and phone cases. Go to our website and go to Shop "Beach Bag Items" section to select any "must-have" items and select in-store pick-up and we will bring it out to you with your rental.Riverbound Sports is rated #1 of 18 Outdoor Activities in Tempe by TripAdvisorSimply reserve a board by calling the shop or online at https://www.riverboundsports.com by 3:00 PM Friday, select your pick-up time and meet us at the beach.For more information, please call the shop. We are always happy to help!Riverbound Sports is a permited outfitter with Tonto National Forest.