 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817

Nick Brodeur Wins Studio Package from ReverbNation

Laguna Beach singer/guitarist awarded recording time with Orange County Production House
 
Nick Brodeur
Nick Brodeur
SANTA ANA, Calif. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- For the third annual year, Hybrid Studios and Orange County Production House have selected a band or artist to receive free studio recording time through a ReverbNation competition. The 2017 winner is Laguna Beach's Nick Brodeur, a talented singer and guitarist who will now get his opportunity to record at Hybrid Studios under the direction of OCPH.

"Part of the mission of Hybrid Studios and Orange County Production House is to bolster the local music scene," said studio Co-founder Billy Klein, "with that in mind, we decided to pick a local artist this time around, and we believe Nick is really going to shine in studio."

Nick Brodeur was chosen from a list of nearly two thousand applicants. Previous winners of the ReverbNation competition include Los Angeles' Andy Allo and Yucaipa's Hoity Toity. Now a studio tradition, Hybrid and Orange County Production House have every intention of running the contest again in 2018.

You can catch Nick Brodeur live at the Montage in Laguna Beach on June 16th.

About Hybrid Studios

Hybrid Studios is a fully integrated multimedia production facility in Orange County, CA. Not only does Hybrid feature a state-of-the-art analog & digital recording studio; it also boasts a massive sound stage, including a pre-lit cyclorama. Equipped with the best gear and an experienced staff, Hybrid provides a variety of products and services to clients across the creative spectrum from recording, mixing and mastering to video and photography.

For more information on Hybrid Studios, please visit http://www.hybridstudiosca.com/

For more information on Orange County Production House, please visit http://www.ocproductionhouse.com/

End
Hybrid Studios News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share