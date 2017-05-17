News By Tag
Thank You For Being An Educator!
Special offer for the educators in the Columbus area this summer. The Teachers Appreciation Challenge: Summer Shape Up Program
I mean; teachers and administrative team members at our schools are the ones who ultimately educate our future, right? We ALL need teachers!
Well, one thing for sure is that I certainly didn't appreciate that fact when I was in school, but looking back I sure am thankful for some of the teachers and staff that helped me through my youth. There were some really great people…
Mrs. Webb…Mr. Nemec…Mrs. Poore…Mr. Rua…Mr. Rach... All these years later I can still remember them!
With summer approaching and the school year coming to an end it got me reminiscing a little 😊…
But, let me get to the point of my email today.
You see; I'd really like to do something special for the educators in the Columbus area this summer. Now, I can't afford to throw a big party or send folks on cruises (I wish I could) and stuff like that, but I CAN use my business to give back a little…
My name is Sidney West and I'm a fitness professional in Columbus. I also happen to own Body By Sid, a progressive new fitness center that hosts "classroom style" group training sessions. Aka boot camps.
Our boot camp is for ALL FITNESS LEVELS and really teaches members how to fit in fitness…something that can be really tough for busy professionals like you.
You can learn more about our famous boot camp program at http://www.bodybysid.com/
Anyway, a typical 6-day per week, unlimited access boot camp goes for about $107 - $127 per month, which is an extremely fair price considering all the things that come with membership.
However, for a lot of teachers that can be a big hit on the budget. After all, teachers are sooooo underpaid…it really is a shame…it just makes no sense when you really think about it, and all they have to do.
Rather than get on a rant about how educators are underappreciated and underpaid, let me get to the SPECIAL OFFER I'd like to make to show my appreciation for what you do…
I've created a VERY SPECIAL PACKAGE JUST FOR YOU…
The Teachers Appreciation Challenge: Summer Shape Up Program
With this program you'll get two 4-week sessions of our incredibly popular boot camp program that normally sells for $107 - $127 per month for ONLY $97…
Session 1: June 12th – July 1st
Session 2: July 10th – August 5th
Classes held at 6:10 am on Monday thru Friday (30 minute sessions)
7:00am Monday thru Thursday (30 minute sessions)
6:10pm Monday thru Friday (50 minute sessions)
9:00am Saturday
That's ONLY $97 TOTAL…8 weeks of training for just $97!!!! The best part is you can come as often as you like!
Even if you can't make all the sessions because of planned vacations and family visits you're still getting an incredible deal.
"WHY?" you might ask…
Because I can, that's why 😊
Bottom Line: I appreciate what you do. I love what I do. And, I have the ability to give back through my business. So, why not?
Well, if you'd like to take advantage of this Teachers Appreciation Challenge: Summer Shape Up Program all you have to do is CLICK HERE (https://www.paypal.com/
Now, there is one catch…
Space is limited. I mean, I can only fit so many bodies in the facility (about 20) and there are A LOT of great teachers in our area…several hundred people are receiving this notice.
Please take action right away so you don't miss out!
I'm so excited for this program and can't wait to meet you!!
After you register via the payment link, be sure to go to the boot camp registration page (Pay Pal will direct you) to complete your registration and get your complimentary gift I have waiting for you…
Sidney L. West
6142869726
***@bodybysid.com
