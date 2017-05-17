 
Coast Title Insurance Agency Hires Title & Escrow Processor

 
 
Susan Rogers
Susan Rogers
 
PALM COAST, Fla. - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Sandra McDermott, owner of Coast Title, is pleased to announce Susan Rogers has joined her team as a title and escrow processor.

Rogers, who hails from Staten Island New York and has lived in Flagler County for 27 years, spent 24 years working as an assistant administrator for a local real estate firm before joining the Coast title team.

"I have known Susan for many years and with her experience in the real estate industry, I feel incredibly fortunate she has chosen Coast Title as her next step," said McDermott. "Our volume of work is continuing to increase and Susan will be a critical asset in helping to serve our customer's needs every day."

Rogers' responsibilities will include working closely with closing agents on clearing matters of public record so that we can issue clear title to properties at time of settlement, preparing closing disclosures for closing transactions, post-closing and warehousing files for lenders, coordinating all aspects of closing transactions with sellers, buyers, realtors and lenders.

"I had a desire to pursue growth in my field and I believe Coast Title is the perfect opportunity to do so," Rogers said. "It is such a pleasure to work alongside such an incredible team of women every day while also learning and growing in my career."

Title Insurance is a form of indemnity insurance that insures against financial loss from defects in title to real property and from the invalidity or unenforceability of mortgage liens. It is meant to protect an owner's or lender's financial interest in real property against loss due to the title defects, liens, or other matters.

# # #

Founded in 1995, Coast Title Insurance Agency Inc. is located in Palm Coast, Florida and is Flagler County's largest Title Insurance Agency. Coast Title is locally owned and managed by Sandra McDermott. The company provides its team of title professionals with state-of-the-art technology and continued training. Together with support of the top underwriters in the title insurance industry, they have the expertise to complete real estate transactions with the highest level of efficiency and client service. They can be reached at 386-445-2100 or online at https://www.facebook.com/CoastTitleInsuranceAgencyInc.

Sandra McDermott
***@coast-title.com
