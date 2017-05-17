News By Tag
Alternative Manila with Bamboo Travel
Whilst Manila in the Philippines might, at first glance, seem like just another noisy city, it is really a fascinating place to discover if you are in the right hands on a new tour with Bamboo Travel.
The cultural heart of Intramuros is home to many treasures, including the stunning San Agustin Church and Fort Santiago.
Manila also boasts a vibrant Chinatown, there are lush green parks and cultural and historical sights peppered across the city, and a shopping, dining and nightlife scene to rival the best of Southeast Asia.
For more unusual experiences, Bamboo Travel works with Smokey Tours who offer a selection of experiences showcasing different aspects of Manila.
In addition to more traditional tours such as an in-depth market visit, or a sightseeing tour by bicycle, they also offer some truly unique experiences such as a tour of Manila's oldest cemetery, which is home to a significant population of permanent residents (!), and a tour of the sprawling Baseco Slum.
The company has a sensitive approach and a dedication to giving back to the community. Go in with an open mind and you are guaranteed an experience to remember.
The special tours can be booked on several Bamboo Travel's recommended itineraries, including the 13-night Highlights of the Philippines (http://www.bambootravel.co.uk/
The holiday also includes Northern Luzon, where the dominant feature is the Cordillera (the central mountain range), Banaue - home to the region's famous rice terraces which were carved into the surrounding hillsides by the Ifugao people over 2000 years ago – and a night in Sagada learning about the indigenous culture.
Finally, head south – stopping at the fascinating 'summer capital' Baguio – before finishing the holiday with six nights on the tropical island of Boracay.
The holiday costs from £2,925 per person (two sharing) which includes international flights, 13-nights' B&B (plus four lunches and four dinners), private transfers and tours and guides. The special tours of Manila cost (from) an additional £45 pp.
Call Bamboo Travel on 020 7720 9285 (www.bambootravel.co.uk).
Bamboo Travel offers holiday itineraries to Tibet, China, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Borneo, Malaysia, Japan, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Bhutan. Every trip can be tailored depending on personal requirements.
Mick Thompson, Travel Dog PR, 01256 357696
***@traveldogpr.co.uk
