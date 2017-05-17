Lennar's Homestead at Gladden Farms Coming This Summer

Homestead at Gladden Farms will bring new homes this summer.

-- Lennar is thrilled to announce they will be bringing new homes to Marana with Homestead at Gladden Farms, a new home community slated to open this Summer. Homestead at Gladden Farms will offer six distinctive floorplans for homebuyers to choose from, including two Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® floorplans."We're very excited to be bringing a great collection of new homes to the area," said Tom Gansheimer, Division President for Lennar Tucson. "Our Next Gen® home design has been a huge hit for extended families, so we're thrilled to be offering more."Lennar first created their line of Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® homes as a direct response to the rise of multigenerational families, typically defined as three generations or more, living together under one roof. Each one has an attached private suite that features its own entrance, bedroom, bathroom, living area and kitchenette.Homestead at Gladden Farms will offer two Next Gen® homes in both single and two-story designs. The Clark is a single-story home that provides 2,207 square feet with the option for either five bedrooms, or three-bedrooms as a Next Gen® home. The Canyon spans 3,006 square feet across two stories, provides four bedrooms in total and is the other Next Gen® floorplan offered at Homestead at Gladden Farms. Of the six plans offered in this community, home sizes range from 1,870 to 3,006 square feet, three to five bedrooms and two to two-and-a-half bathrooms.Part of what makes the new homebuying process with Lennar so great is their signature Everything's Included® program. By including some of today's most popular features and upgrades in all their new homes as the standard, it saves homebuyers money and time. At Homestead at Gladden Farms, homeowners will enjoy items such as ENERGY STAR® appliances including a refrigerator in both the main home and the Next Gen® suites per plan, energy-efficient programmable thermostats, granite countertops, front yard landscaping and more.With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.