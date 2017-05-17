Groundbreaking White Paper and New Tool Improve Efficiency of A/B Testing A new method grants between 20% and 80% improvement in the speed and efficiency of A/B tests. Conversion rate optimization, landing page optimization, UX design and other online marketing activities will benefit from increased ROI. AGILE A/B Testing Logo SOFIA, Bulgaria - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Web Focus LLC announces a new statistical approach that delivers significant improvements in ROI from A/B and MVT testing in a variety of online marketing-related activities. The "AGILE A/B Testing" approach is described in a detailed 46-page



Highlights of the AGILE statistical method are:



- Up to 80% faster tests when compared to approaches, traditional for the industry



- Rules for early stopping for both efficacy and futility (lack of positive effect)



- Flexibility to perform analysis and evaluation of accruing data



Faster tests mean faster iteration and quicker implementation of test winners. Statistically rigorous rules for stopping for lack of positive effect is a new feature for the mainstream AB testing industry which allows unpromising tests to be cut early on and resources redirected to more promising experiments. The flexibility to perform plenty of interim analyses on the data while preserving control on the error tolerance is highly sought by most practitioners as it aligns the statistical method with the business process.



Combined, the above adds up to a very significant improvement in the return on investment of any A/B or multivariate testing effort conducted following the AGILE A/B testing method, whether it will be in CRO, landing page optimization or PPC.



The method is best applied with the newly launched



"We are giving a lot of R&D effort and statistical expertise for free with the release of our AGILE A/B Testing white paper. I believe that adoption of the more accurate and more efficient AGILE statistical method will help move the whole industry forward as both agencies and clients start seeing better results and ROI from A/B testing. Having a reliable measure of the effects of any AB testing treatment and the uncertainty of the measure enables decision-makers to make smart choices and move their business in the right direction with greater confidence." said Georgi Georgiev, author of the white paper and managing director of Web Focus LLC.



